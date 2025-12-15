What Will Happen In Naagin 7 Episode 1? 'Anantkul Ki Naagrani' Transformation Story Revealed

Naagin 7 | Colors TV

After Ekta Kapoor revealed the lead actress and built hype around the show on Bigg Boss 19, fans have been eagerly waiting for the premiere of Naagin 7. The show is set to debut on Colors TV on December 27, 2025. It appears that what unfolds in the first episode of the much-awaited daily soap has already been revealed.

In Naagin 7 Episode 1, viewers will witness how the lead character, played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, transforms from an ordinary person into a naagin. While asleep, she becomes aware of her supernatural powers. In the promo, she is seen floating in the air during the night.

She eventually transforms into the "Anantkul ki Naagrani." The premiere episode may also show her coming face-to-face with her first antagonist, a dragon.

Priyanka's character will also encounter Eisha Singh, who plays another serpent in Naagin 7. However, Eisha is not part of the regular cast and will be appearing in a cameo role.

As Ekta Kapoor announced Priyanka in the lead role of Naagin 7, she thanked the makers for giving her the opportunity by saying, "A huge thank you to @ektarkapoor ma'am @shobha9168 ma'am for believing in me and trusting me to take the Naagin legacy ahead — it truly feels like a dream come true. To @balajitelefilmslimited, thank you for giving life to this iconic world and making me a part of it (sic)."

Where To Watch Naagin 7?

Naagin 7, the much-anticipated next installment of Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural franchise, is expected to air on Colors TV, just like its previous seasons. The new episodes will premiere at 8 pm every Saturday and Sunday. For viewers who prefer digital streaming, Naagin 7 will be available to stream on JioHotstar.

As per IWMBuzz, Namik Paul, Eishaa Singh, Karan Kundrra alongside Priyanka will be playing the key roles in Naagin 7.