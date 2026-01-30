'Aisi Harkatein Kar Chuka Hai...': The 50 Contestant Bebika Dhurve Claims Elvish Yadav Is Banned In Dubai

Elvish Yadav / Bebika Dhurve | Instagram

Bebika Dhurve, who rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss OTT season 2, will next be seen in the reality show The 50. Bebika and Elvish Yadav were together in BB OTT season 2, and recently, in an interview, she claimed that the YouTuber is banned in Dubai.

Elvish's friend Lovekesh Kataria is a part of The 50 as well. In an interaction with Telly Talk, when Bebika was asked about Kataria and his fan following, she said, “Toxic hai inke fan bases aur ye khud bhi. Toh I try to remain away from toxicity. Mera circle toxic nahi hota. Main kisi bhi show mein jaun, whatever people I sit with and I am friends with in the show or outside the show, they are never toxic people, they are very dignified professionals."

She further stated that if there's an issue, then they (Elvish / Lovekesh) will face 'legal consequences'. Bebika further stated that Elvish is banned in Dubai and if his friends also want to be banned then they can do whatever they want.

She said, “Mera Dubai ka lawyer bolega yahan ka nahi. Already Elvish Dubai mein banned hai. Woh aisi-aisi harkatein kar chuka hai, uski entry banned hai."

Bebika Dhurve Warns Everyone

Bebika further revealed that she is a resident of Dubai, and no one should mess with her. She said, "I am the legal resident of Dubai guys, don't mess up with me. You will mess up your life. Main Dubai ke lawyers ke hisab se chalti hoon, tumhari band baj jayegi. Mat karo."

The 50 Release Date & Time

The 50 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, February 1, 2026, on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. But, on Jio Hotstar, the audience can watch it at 9 pm.