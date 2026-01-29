'Usko Koi Kuch Bola To Chhodunga Nahi': Prince Narula Says Wife Yuvika Chaudhary Is Both His Weak & Strong Point In The 50 | EXCLUSIVE

Prince Narula is all set to appear on The 50. The reality TV star revealed that he is participating in the show primarily for his fans. He also mentioned that his wife, Yuvika Choudhary, played a part in his decision. Prince said he sees this as a way to give back to his fans for all the love and support they have shown him, promising that he will continue taking part in and hosting shows that he creates.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Prince Narula, winner of Bigg Boss 9, MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla, and Nach Baliye 9, said that his previous reality show experiences might give him an edge in The 50. He further accepted, "Meri wife bhi mere sath ja rahi hai, mera weak point bhi wahi hai, mera strong point bhi wahi hai (My wife is going with me too; she is both my weak point and my strong point)." "Koi usko kuch bol dega to wo mera trigger point ho jayega...weak point me ye ho jayega ki usko koi kuch bol dega to usko mai chorunga nahi," added Prince.

However, the reality TV personality claimed that he does not get triggered easily, thanks to his experience in reality shows. Prince mentioned that his wife will also compete individually while teaming up with him at times. He believes that since Yuvika is "soft spoken," she might build more alliances in The 50. Prince describes himself as a quieter person, which he thinks might make others keep their distance from him.

Who Can Be Prince Narula's Alliance In The 50?

When asked about knowing other contestants, Prince admitted that he is familiar with many from his previous shows. He said, "Siwet (Tomar) hai mere Roadies me tha, Shiv (Thakare) hai, Hamid (Barkzi) hai, Ham sare sath me hi honge, kyunki ham ek hi show se aate hai aur ek dusre ko bhot support karte hain hamesha se." Prince further revealed that he plans to form alliances with Siwet, Shiv, and Hamid since they share a history from Roadies and have always supported each other.

The 50: What Is Prince & Yuvika's Strategy?

When asked about his and his wife’s strategy for The 50, Prince said, "Being real" is his motto. He added that he plans to show all his emotions and be genuine on the show, leaving the rest in God’s hands. He admits that he doesn’t know whether he will win but promises to give his best and deliver good content.

The 50 is set to release on February 1, 2026, at 9 PM on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.