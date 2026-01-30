'Let's Sit, Have A Drink...': Producer Shailendra Singh Reveals How Salman Khan Reacted After Vivek Oberoi's Press Conference On Aishwarya Rai

A long-buried Bollywood controversy has resurfaced after producer Shailendra Singh opened up about the fallout that followed Vivek Oberoi’s infamous 2003 press conference, where the actor accused Salman Khan of threatening him. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shailendra, who shared a close bond with Salman at the time, recalled the tense aftermath of the episode and how it eventually marked a turning point in several relationships.

Shailendra spoke about witnessing Salman’s reaction soon after the press conference made headlines. According to him, the actor was visibly enraged. He revealed that Salman, who earlier wore his heart on his sleeve, was “fuming” when they met.

Shailendra also shared the counsel he offered Salman during that volatile phase. Instead of reacting immediately, he advised the actor to exercise patience and restraint.

"He was fuming. Earlier, he would openly show his emotions. Now, he has a lot more control. My only reaction after Vivek’s press conference was to tell Salman that in life, we should act, not react. Whatever needs to be done can be done later. For now, let’s sit, have a drink, and let him do whatever he’s doing."

Shailendra further said he repeatedly urged Salman to avoid impulsive decisions and to handle the matter quietly rather than escalating it in the public domain.

"He made sure that Vivek doesn’t work in Bollywood anymore. I don’t know for sure, but that’s how it looks," the producer said.

The producer also opened up on Salman’s personal life, particularly his relationship with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which was under intense media scrutiny at the time. "Salman is a great guy, but always at the wrong place at the wrong time. He has a strange way of finding disaster," he remarked.

Vivek's press conference against Salman had become one of Bollywood’s most controversial moments. It not only deepened the rift between Salman and Vivek but also unfolded against the backdrop of Salman and Aishwarya’s highly publicised and turbulent relationship. The breakup, coupled with the public allegations, turned that period into one of the most explosive chapters in Hindi cinema history - one that continues to spark discussion more than two decades later.