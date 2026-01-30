Border 2 Box Office Report Day 7: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Film Sees Dip, Total Crosses ₹224 Crore

Border 2 has continued its decent run at the box office, even as it witnessed a noticeable drop in collections on Day 7. According to early estimates, the film earned around Rs 11.25 crore India net on its seventh day (Thursday, January 29) across all languages. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at approximately Rs 224.25 crore in India, cementing its position as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Border 2 witnesses drop in collection

After a robust opening week driven by patriotic fervour and mass appeal, Border 2 saw a slowdown on Thursday, which is largely expected after the initial weekend and midweek surge. On January 29, 2026, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.52 per cent.

The film opened to an impressive Rs 30 crore on Day 1 (Friday), followed by solid growth over the weekend. Collections jumped to Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and peaked on Sunday with Rs 54.5 crore, driven by high footfalls and positive word of mouth. Interestingly, Border 2 also showed exceptional strength on Monday, collecting Rs 59 crore, indicating strong public interest beyond the weekend.

However, the numbers began to taper from Tuesday onwards. The film earned Rs 20 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 13 crore on Wednesday, and finally Rs 11.25 crore on Thursday, marking a gradual decline but still maintaining respectable figures for a weekday in its first week.

In its first six days, Border 2 had already amassed around Rs 213 crore, making its overall seven-day total highly commendable. Trade experts believe that despite the dip, the film has already emerged as a box-office success and is well on track to sustain steady collections in the coming days, especially with the upcoming weekend.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 boasts a massive ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh.