Mayasabha X Review: 'One-Man Show By Jaaved Jaaferi' Say Netizens As Film Impresses, Give It Thumbs Up

Tumbbad‑fame director Rahi Anil Barve's second directorial, Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion, hit theatres on Friday, January 30. The film stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar, and Deepak Damle. The story revolves around an isolated theatre called Mayasabha, where a failed film producer lives with his son Vasu in a decaying theatre, obsessed with a hidden treasure.

Mayasabha X Review

After watching the film, netizens were impressed, with several calling it a must-watch and praising Mayasabha as a one-man show by Jaaved. Many took to their X handles to share their appreciation for the film.

A user on X wrote, "Javed Jaffrey delivers a ONE-MAN show, and Rahi Anil Barve maintains that unsettling vibe with absolute control. Dark, immersive, and bold cinema. OneWordReview Mayasabha: SPELLBINDING. JaavedJaaferi commands with enigmatic gravitas, delivering a layered, cerebral performance. Political allegory meets psychological intrigue, Subtle, sharp & thought-provoking."

Check it out:

Read Also Mayasabha Review: Jaaved Jaaferi Shines In This Convoluted Tale Of Greed Filled Quest For The Gold

Another user wrote, "Watched Mayasabha. Decent movie. Always good to watch something very different than routine bollywood stuff. Great visuals. But I kept searching for the thrill. Javed Jaferi was absolutely terrific."

"#Mayasabha has been watched.. Another masterpiece by @BarveRahi a cautionary tale about guilt, greed and gold! @jaavedjaaferi bhai holds the film together and how!"

"Strong screenplay beseating scenes and dark background keep you hook and wanting what's gonna happen next a unique way again to handle and captivate audience with art of cinema,that public Demands but don't reach in theatre," read another review on X.

Another user added, "Just watched MAYASABHA...Yeh film sirf ek movie nahi, balki ek visual experience hai. Agar aapko Tumbbad pasand aayi thi, toh aapko zaroor dekhna chahiye. Javeed jaffrey shows is range. Mohammad Samad damm what a actor."

