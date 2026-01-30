 Khushi Kapoor Makes The Case For Dior's Viral 'Bow-Bag' At Paris Fashion Week
Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 cocktail showcase in Paris, turning heads in a classic black-and-white houndstooth Dior ensemble. Styled in the iconic Bar Jacket and flared miniskirt, she elevated the look with Dior’s viral Bow Bag, subtle glam and timeless accessories, delivering effortless Parisian elegance.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
article-image

Paris seems to bring out Khushi Kapoor's most polished fashion instincts. The Gen-Z actress graced the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 cocktail showcase, serving demure elegance with a modern twist. Minimal, sharp and unmistakably Parisian, her chic look balanced heritage tailoring with one very internet-breaking accessory that fashion fans can't stop talking about.

Take a look:

Decoding Khushi's Dior look

For the gala evening, Khushi leaned into Dior's timeless codes with a black-and-white houndstooth ensemble, featuring the iconic 30 Montaigne Bar Jacket. First introduced in 1947 by Christian Dior, the jacket is the cornerstone of the House, now making a strong comeback in the New Look collection. The statement piece comes with intricate multi-hued sequins, notch lapels, a single-breasted with three buttons and a sculpted silhouette that highlighted her waist beautifully

Khushi paired the jacket with a flared houndstooth miniskirt, subtly elevated with matching sequin detailing that caught the light as she moved.

article-image

Accessories that spoke Dior

Khushi kept her accessories minimal and chic with a gold Christian Dior bow necklace and classic J’Adior black pumps. However, the show-stopping accessory of her look was the now-viral bow bag, which the fashion girls can't stop talking about.

article-image

Created by couturier Jonathan Anderson, the bag has taken over fashion feeds since its debut. Designed to celebrate the bow as a Dior signature, the bag features a gold-tone Dior logo, a magnetic closure, and a chain adorned with delicate bow details. Versatile enough to be worn on the shoulder or carried as a clutch, it’s equal parts playful and polished.

Her beauty look was equally subtle and effortless with a fresh, dewy base, softly contoured cheeks and warm brown eyeshadow, paired with brushed brows and nude lips. Her hair was worn straight with a side part, adding volume while keeping the overall vibe chic.

