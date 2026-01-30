 OG Rambha Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer, 69, Grooves To Her Iconic Track At Wedding In Siliguri, Wins Hearts: 'Still Can't Believe...' - VIDEO
Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer, 69, is winning hearts after a viral video of her dancing to her iconic track Rambha Ho Ho at a wedding in Siliguri. Netizens and celebrities flooded the comments, lauding her moves. Choreographer Bosco Martis called her a "Dancing queen," while Delnaaz Irani wrote, "The OG." Fans added, "Manifesting ageing like this" and "You are such a rockstar!!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actress and dancer Kalpana Iyer, best known for her work in Hindi cinema during the 1980s and 1990s, is winning hearts after a video of her went viral, showing her dancing to her iconic track Rambha Ho Ho at a wedding in Siliguri, West Bengal. At 69, Kalpana proved that age is just a number, delivering moves as iconic as when the song first made her a household name.

Even decades later, Kalpana's iconic and effortless charm continues to wow viewers, proving her charisma remains as captivating as ever. The video was shared by Kalpana on her Instagram handle, where she wrote, "A friend sent me This Clip and it’s from last night and I still can’t believe I did this…I have not danced in a long time and this was such a special Evening…Siddhant ki shaadi."

Check out the video:

article-image

Kalpana was seen dressed in a stunning purple silk saree paired with a traditional black-and-gold blouse, looking radiant as she danced gracefully.

Netizens React

Soon after the veteran actress shared the video, netizens and several celebrities flooded the comments section with love, lauding her moves and cheering her on. Choreographer Bosco Martis wrote, "Dancing queen." Delnaaz Irani wrote, "The OG."

A user wrote, "Manifesting ageing like this." "You are such a rockstar!! Uff," read another comment. Another comment read, "OMG!! This is pure gold, @kalpanaiyer ma'am, they don't make them like you anymore."

Another said, "Sooo beautiful and graceful." Khushbu Sundar commented, "So cute ma'am," while Sandhya Mridul wrote, "How lovely." Shilpa Shirodkar called her "the bestest."

The 1981 song Rambha Ho Ho Ho from Armaan made Kalpana a household name. The track recently gained fresh attention after appearing in actor Ranveer Singh's 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar.

On the work front, she was last seen in the 1999 Tamil film Dil Hi Dil Mein.

