The Fall Guy OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's Film Online

The Fall Guy | Photo Credit: Netflix

The Fall Guy, one of the most exciting Hollywood releases of 2024, is all set to make its digital debut soon. Directed by David Leitch, known for action-packed films like Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, this action-comedy has already grabbed attention in theatres and is now eagerly awaited on OTT. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in lead roles, bringing a mix of high-octane stunts, humor, and heartfelt storytelling. The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from September 3, 2025.

About The Fall Guy

Inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name, The Fall Guy follows the story of Colt Seavers (played by Ryan Gosling), a stuntman who is past his prime. However, when the lead actor of a blockbuster film mysteriously disappears, Colt is pulled back into action—not only to save the production but also to uncover a conspiracy. Alongside him is Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), a filmmaker and Colt’s love interest, adding emotional depth to the thrilling narrative.

Theme & appeal

At its heart, The Fall Guy is more than just an action movie—it’s a tribute to the unsung heroes of Hollywood: stunt performers. The film blends comedy, romance, and adrenaline-pumping stunts, showcasing the physical risks and dedication behind the camera. With jaw-dropping action sequences performed with practical effects, it has received appreciation for keeping the old-school stunt vibe alive.

With its gripping storyline, star power, and nostalgic yet fresh take on action films, The Fall Guy is set to entertain global audiences once again on digital screens in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Cast and charachters

The film features Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder, Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno, Teresa Palmer as Iggy Starr, Winston Duke as Dan Tucker, Ben Knight as Dressler, and Zara Michales as Venti Kushner, among others.