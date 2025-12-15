 EXCLUSIVE: Divyenndu On Why People Think He Has Attitude, His Role In Saali Mohabbat, And What Got Him Through His Struggle

Saali Mohabbat is a drama-thriller about a housewife who gets entangled in a tale of infidelity, deceit, and murder, and stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu and Anurag Kashyap and is directed by Tisca Chopra.

Divyenndu, who had his break-out role in the comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), finally got his due as an actor seven years later with the crime-drama series Mirzapur, to the extent that people might forget his real name, but not that of his testosterone fuelled character, Munna Bhaiya. On a phone call with us, he spoke about his role in Saali Mohabbat, advice for those struggling in the industry and the biggest misconception about him that people have.

How did you land your role in Saali Mohabbat?

I got the script and came to know that Tisca is making this film. However, at that time I had no dates. Then later, after about ten months they approached me again via a casting agent. I also got to know that Manish Malhotra is involved with the movie. So I went to meet them and that’s when they narrated the script to me and I finally read it. I loved the script and thought that its definitely something interesting which i can experiment with. It had a certain fragrance which really was very captivating. So I thought, why not? More than anything, I just wanted to test myself with this kind of a character- a guy who walks a really tight rope. There were a couple of suggestions I had on the script. And they agreed with me regarding it, so I said, ‘Why not? Let's do this.’

What can you tell us about the film and your character?

So Ratan is someone who wants to achieve a lot in life. He is a cop who finds himself trapped- he comes from a small town and just doesn't believe that he belongs there, and is meant to achieve much higher things in life. ou know, trapped in whatever he's doing. Through his journey he gets this case which he realizes could be something big. And as a human, he gets this whiff of greed where he sees that maybe he can achieve something professionally and personally as well. So that is something which made very relatable to the way so many of us are. We have our faults, greeds- there are all these emotions in us. That was interesting to me- to see a guy who knows that the path he is walking on is something he does not want to continue doing. On the other hand there is a darker side which tells him he should take a chance and cash in on the opportunity hich presents itself infront of him.

What was it like having Tisca Chopra as a director?

Good fun! It’s always nice to work with first time directors, they have everything to give to the project. The good thing about her is her ability to collaborate- and try and listen and understand the other person's point of view. Because it's not easy when you've written a certain character, but at some stage you have to let go of that character and give it to the actor to now just go and play with it. So it was really nice and sweet of her to allow me to do that. I hope I have not disappointed her.

Any serious advice to those struggling in the industry, whether it is to get roles or any other challenges they are facing.

Remember that it's a long road. Try and have a vision for yourself and to achieve that vision, it's not going to be easy. People will ask you to go a certain way. But always remember that if you have chosen this, success or failure is a part of it, but it's the ride you have signed up for. So there will be days where you would feel extremely low, and other ones where you would feel extremely happy, like after giving a good audition. But that good audition might not turn into a good role or a character at all. So try and find happiness in what you're doing now. I understand that you have to survive in the city as well. But always remember that you're doing this so called struggle for yourself, its not like you’re saving the country. What you're doing is to achieve your own dreams. Once you think that you're an actor, an artist, then you're a banjara in life. Don't try to look for places where someone would come and offer you water or food or anything. Just be in that nasha and just carry on. But yeah, having said that, it's very important to look yourself in the mirror and actually see what ability you have.

You might feel with some people reaching somewhere that why you haven’t reached their level, but rather than that back yourself with a lot of training- do theater, go to a film school, keep performing. Because those things are the things which really helped me when I was not getting work. My training gave me confidence that even if I’m not getting certain characters, but I know my shit. I have worked hard for it. So yes, training would come in handy a lot.

What is the biggest assumption people make about you?

A lot of people think that I have a lot of attitude. I don't know why, but from the beginning of my career, a lot of people have assumed this- that I'm sitting on this high horse. I find that really funny because I'm not like that. So I at times wonder why do they think like that? It could be because if you are clear what you want in life that might come across as you being arrogant. So it might not be very comforting for others if you have clarity. Maybe, the more vulnerable you are, people would like you more, they can relate with you. But coming to the point, ‘Guys. Hi. I'm a nice guy!’