'Rude, Not Funny': Bharti Singh SLAMMED For 'Body Shaming' Ayesha Khan On Laughter Chefs S3—VIDEO

Comedian Bharti Singh, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is facing massive backlash on social media for a body-shaming remark made on actress Ayesha Khan. The incident occurred during the latest episode of Laughter Chefs Season 3, where Ayesha appeared along with Kapil Sharma, Parul Gulati, Hira Warina, and Tridha Choudhury to promote their new film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Bharti Singh Compares Ayesha Khan To Krushna Abhishek

During the episode, Warina, Ayesha, Tridha, and Parul entered the show and danced to the film's song Phurr. Later, Bharti commented, "Jab saari heroine aayi na, mujhe Ayesha ko dekh ke laga, Krushna phir se aa gaya, kyunki uski tarah lambi hai na," comparing Ayesha to Krushna Abhishek, who had earlier entered the episode dressed as a woman. Following the remark, Ayesha was seen visibly shocked and uncomfortable.

A video clip from the show shows Ayesha covering her stomach and moving towards Kapil Sharma, while Parul quickly intervened and told Bharti in a light-hearted manner, "Aisa nahi bolna tha." Bharti later defended herself by saying, "Nahi bolna tha? Sorry, main pregnant hoon na."

Netizens React To Bharti Singh's Remark On Ayesha Khan

Soon after the episode aired, the clip featuring the controversial segment went viral on social media, with several netizens slamming Bharti for being disrespectful towards Ayesha, especially given that Bharti has often spoken about being body-shamed in the past.

Many users also criticised Bharti for allegedly using her pregnancy as an excuse to justify what they described as a 'rude' remark towards Ayesha.

A user commented, "This doesn't sound good. She looks embarrassed. And it's indirect body shaming." Another added, "This was not needed. Ayesha is genuinely very beautiful."

A third user wrote, "There is thin line between the joke and shaming someone." "Even the audience no one laugh at this comedy is not acceptable," wrote another.