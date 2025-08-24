Metro… In Dino OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Film

Zamaana Lage – Metro In Dino |

Metro… In Dino, one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2025, is all set to reach audiences soon on digital platforms. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film brings together an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta. The movie promises to capture human emotions, relationships, and the complexities of urban life in today's fast-changing times. It is set to be released on Netflix, starting from August 29, 2025.

About Metro...In Dino

The film's title, Metro… In Dino, is inspired by the popular song "In Dino" from the earlier film Life in a... Metro (2007), which was also directed by Anurag Basu. Much like its predecessor, this film is expected to weave together multiple stories of love, heartbreak, and hope in a metropolitan backdrop. With soulful music by Pritam, the soundtrack is already gaining attention, especially among younger audiences who connect with heartfelt lyrics and melodies.

Storyline

The film focuses on four pairs in four distinct metro areas—Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore—each confronting the challenges of contemporary relationships while managing the disorder of urban living. From young love to the gentle connection of an aged pair, the movie delves into love's various dimensions, closeness, discord, and resolution.

Why you should watch?

If you enjoyed life in a... Metro, this film is likely to strike the right chord again. With relatable stories set against the chaos of city life, stellar performances, and memorable music, Metro… In Dino is expected to be an emotional and musical treat for cinema lovers.