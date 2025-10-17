Watch: Ananya Panday Shuts Down Fake Body Tan Rumours With Swipe Test, Says 'It’s Nothing!'

Ananya Panday at The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere |

Gen-Z fame Ananya Panday isn’t here for the drama, especially not the bronzer kind. The actress, who recently returned from a sun-soaked vacation, found herself trending online after netizens accused her of faking her tan. But in true Ananya fashion, she decided to handle it with humour, confidence, and a towel.

Ananya Panday trolled for 'fake tan'

It all started when Ananya attended the premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood in Mumbai. Her glowing, bronzed body made headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Social media users were quick to point out that her neck-down tan looked "several shades darker" than her face, with many accusing her of using body bronzer. The comments came pouring in, sparking a debate about whether the glow was real or painted on.

'It is called going on a good holiday...'

Not one to let the speculation slide, Ananya decided to clap back — literally. In a video shared by fashion critic Diet Sabya, the actress performed a "live swipe test" to silence the rumours. Rubbing a clean towel against her tanned arms, she proved her tan was real due to a recent outing on the shores of the Maldives.

Check out the video below:

"Test of bronzer which y’all are saying that I have put… it's nothing," Ananya said with a laugh. "It is called going on a good holiday and getting a tan." The light-hearted yet firm response instantly won the internet’s approval, with fans praising her for taking the trolling in stride.

Ananya’s recent holiday photos from the Maldives had already hinted at her naturally bronzed glow. But her calm and cheeky confirmation has officially shut down all the speculation.