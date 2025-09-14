Swimsuit, Sequin & Sizzling Mini Dress: What Ananya Panday Wore In Maldives

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 14, 2025
Gen-Z fame Ananya Panday is living her best island life, and her Maldives vacation wardrobe is all the proof you need
Kicking things off, the Bollywood actress oozed chic elegance in a cream co-ord set from New York-based label With Jean
For her sizzling evening look, she opted for a strapless orange mini dress, complemented with a silver Chanel clutch and few dainty accessories
Striking a pose amidst the picturesque backdrop, Ananya donned a strapless black top teamed with a sequined floral-beaded mini skirt
For beach day, the actress turned full boho glam in a bubble-textured ivory crochet bikini from the brand Oysho
Channeling Barbiecore, she stunned in a baby-pink swimsuit from Chanel’s Coco Beach 2025 collection, paired with a raffia Miu Miu tote
For a more relaxed vibe, the actress styled a comfy knit top with an olive-green mini skirt, proving vacation dressing doesn’t always need sequins to stand out
Rounding things off, Ananya kept it cute and casual in a white beaded tee paired with ripped mid-waist denim shorts
