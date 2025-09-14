Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Risqué Black Calvin Klein Dress At New York Fashion Week | Video

Disha Patani at Calvin Klein’s New York Fashion Week Show |

New York Fashion Week has always been a red carpet for daring couture, and this season, Bollywood actress Disha Patani made sure she wasn't just another face in the crowd. Attending Calvin Klein’s Spring 2026 showcase, helmed by creative director Veronica Leoni

, the desi star grabbed eyeballs in an ensemble that was equal parts bold and sophisticated.

With global names like BTS’ Jungkook, Emily Ratajkowski, and Lily Collins in the audience, Disha still managed to steal her share of the spotlight.

Take a look below:

Disha Patani's chic black look at Calvin Klein’s show in New York

For the fashion gala, Disha stepped away from her usual athleisure and girl-next-door vibe to embrace a sultry fashion moment in classic black slip dress. Crafted in a satin-inspired fabric, the number featured slender spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a body-skimming silhouette that hugged her figure in all the right ways.

While the front style oozed understated minimalism, the back stole the show, with its daring low cut and intricate crisscross detailing. The dress perfectly blended sensuality with clean design, proving once again why the slip dress remains a timeless icon in fashion

Read Also Badshah Brings Desi Swag As First Indian Rapper At New York Fashion Week, Rocks Edgy Denim Look

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following his signature minimal styling, she paired the ensemble with a pair of black strappy heels and delicate studs, keeping things chic yet statement at the same time. For makeup, Disha opted for a dewy base, bronzed tones, softly smoked eyes, and a glossy nude pout, while her her hair styled in natural waves. The entire look was a masterclass in “less is more,” with maximum impact.

Read Also Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Turn Ralph Lauren Show Into Their Own Fashion Date Night In New York

Disha Patani snapped at NYFW | Image Courtesy: Calvin Klein

Disha's first appearance after fire shot at Bareilly house

Beyond the glamour of New York, Disha's arrival also marked her first appearance after news broke of a disturbing incident outside her family home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Reports revealed that unidentified individuals had fired multiple shots in the early hours of the morning, including two rounds of aerial firing near the residence.

Read Also Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani's House In Bareilly For Allegedly Insulting Hindu Saints

Fortunately, no one was harmed. The incident was later linked to Virendra and Mahendra Dhelana, who not only admitted responsibility via a social media post but also issued a warning aimed at the film industry.

As per media reports, the controversy stemmed from comments made by Disha’s sister, Khushboo Patani, about spiritual preacher Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.