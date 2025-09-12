Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani's House In Bareilly For Allegedly Insulting Hindu Saints

Instagram: Disha Patani

Shots were fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly, on Friday, early morning, around 4:30 am. A social media post has taken responsibility for the incident and claimed that this was done over the alleged insult of Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

The post, written in Hindi, has gone viral. It reads, "Jai Shri Ram Ram Ram to all brothers. I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana). Brothers, today the firing that happened at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani’s (Bollywood actress) house (Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, UP), we got it done. She insulted our venerable saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma. The insult of our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect towards our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive."

The post further read, "This message is not just for her, but also for all the artists of the film industry and those associated with them. Whoever in the future commits such an insulting act against our religion and saints should be ready to face the consequences. To protect our religion, we are ready to go to any extent. We will never back down. For us, our religion and society are one, and protecting them is our first duty."

While talking to ANI, SSP of Bareilly Anurag Arya stated that an FIR has been registered about the matter, and Armed Police personnel have been deployed for security. He added, "Strict action will be taken against the accused. I personally met the family and assured them of their safety."

#WATCH | UP | SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya says, "Today we got information about shots fired at the residence of retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani) by two motorbike-borne assailants. FIR is being registered in the matter. Armed Police personnel have been… pic.twitter.com/zgdrzFuQAe — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

Disha or has not yet shared any statement about the same.

