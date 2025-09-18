 'Foundation Match Krlena Tha': Ananya Panday Brutally TROLLED For Body Tan; Netizens Say 'Fire Makeup Artist'
Ananya Panday grabbed all the attention, not just for her shimmering ensemble but for her noticeable post-vacation tan that became the internet’s latest talking point.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Ananya Panday at Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai | Image by Varinder Chawla

Aryan Khan’s Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai on September 17 turned into a fashion spectacle, with stars putting their best foot forward. Among them, Ananya Panday grabbed all the attention, not just for her shimmering ensemble but for her noticeable post-vacation tan that became the internet’s latest talking point.

Decoding Ananya’s look

Fresh from a Maldives getaway, Ananya stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning rhinestone maxi dress worth approximately Rs 86,200. The dreamy gown in white and champagne tones featured lace-trimmed asymmetric neckline details and a thigh-high slit.

The red carpet look was paired with glossy pink lips, luminous skin, and effortless beachy waves. However, her sun-kissed arms and shoulders stood out against her lighter-toned face makeup, sparking debate online.

article-image

Netizens react to her tan

While some appreciated her bronzed glow, others weren’t so forgiving about the uneven makeup finish. Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya started the conversation with a playful caption: “I can’t with y’all. She’s just come back from vacation lol.”

Fans were divided; one defended her, saying, “The tan looks great, to be honest; the makeup artist should have just matched her face to it!!” while another quipped, “Forgot to take her face on the vacation?”

But trolls had a field day with sharp digs: “At least foundation ka shade toh match krlena tha 😂”, “Bronzer bottle got finished for the face 😂”, and “makeup artist should be fired.” Some even cheekily dubbed her “TanAnyPanday”.

Despite the chatter, Ananya confidently embraced her tanned figure, writing, "I am a fan of tan." Her bold look reflected vacation vibes meeting red-carpet glam, proving once again that in fashion, risks invite both applause and criticism.

