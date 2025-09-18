'Foundation Match Krlena Tha': Ananya Panday Brutally TROLLED For Body Tan; Netizens Say 'Fire Makeup Artist'

Ananya Panday at Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai | Image by Varinder Chawla

Aryan Khan’s Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai on September 17 turned into a fashion spectacle, with stars putting their best foot forward. Among them, Ananya Panday grabbed all the attention, not just for her shimmering ensemble but for her noticeable post-vacation tan that became the internet’s latest talking point.

Decoding Ananya’s look

Fresh from a Maldives getaway, Ananya stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning rhinestone maxi dress worth approximately Rs 86,200. The dreamy gown in white and champagne tones featured lace-trimmed asymmetric neckline details and a thigh-high slit.

The red carpet look was paired with glossy pink lips, luminous skin, and effortless beachy waves. However, her sun-kissed arms and shoulders stood out against her lighter-toned face makeup, sparking debate online.

Netizens react to her tan

While some appreciated her bronzed glow, others weren’t so forgiving about the uneven makeup finish. Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya started the conversation with a playful caption: “I can’t with y’all. She’s just come back from vacation lol.”

Fans were divided; one defended her, saying, “The tan looks great, to be honest; the makeup artist should have just matched her face to it!!” while another quipped, “Forgot to take her face on the vacation?”

But trolls had a field day with sharp digs: “At least foundation ka shade toh match krlena tha 😂”, “Bronzer bottle got finished for the face 😂”, and “makeup artist should be fired.” Some even cheekily dubbed her “TanAnyPanday”.

Despite the chatter, Ananya confidently embraced her tanned figure, writing, "I am a fan of tan." Her bold look reflected vacation vibes meeting red-carpet glam, proving once again that in fashion, risks invite both applause and criticism.