 Alia-Ranbir, Khushi, Ananya & Others Stun At Aryan Khan's Star-Studded Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere Night In Mumbai | See PICS
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAlia-Ranbir, Khushi, Ananya & Others Stun At Aryan Khan's Star-Studded Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere Night In Mumbai | See PICS

Alia-Ranbir, Khushi, Ananya & Others Stun At Aryan Khan's Star-Studded Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere Night In Mumbai | See PICS

From Alia-Ranbir's romance to Ananya, Khushi's Gen-Z glam, the Ba**ds of Bollywood* premiere wasn’t just about Aryan’s big debut; it was also a runway of red-carpet statements.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere Night | All images by Varinder Chawla

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba**ds of Bollywood, is already one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year. Ahead of its launch, a star-studded premiere lit up Mumbai last night, with Bollywood’s biggest names gracing the red carpet.

While Aryan and his family drew all eyes, the evening turned into a style spectacle with glitter, glamour, and bold fashion risks. Let’s take a look at who wore what at the premiere night.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt sashayed down the red carpet in one of Gucci's most legendary archival designs, a Tom Ford creation from the Fall/Winter 1996/97 collection. The actress slipped into an ivory jersey gown featuring daring side cut-outs and the instantly recognisable oversized “G” buckle belt.

FPJ Shorts
'Not Only Defamatory, But Genocidal..': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Targets BJP Over AI video
'Not Only Defamatory, But Genocidal..': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Targets BJP Over AI video
'S**le Ha**mi Druggist': Did Aryan Khan Take A Dig At Sameer Wankhede In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?
'S**le Ha**mi Druggist': Did Aryan Khan Take A Dig At Sameer Wankhede In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?
VIDEO: Fresh Clashes Erupt On Thailand-Cambodia Border, Over 20 Injured After Thai Soldiers Allegedly Fire Tear Gas Shells, Rubber Bullets
VIDEO: Fresh Clashes Erupt On Thailand-Cambodia Border, Over 20 Injured After Thai Soldiers Allegedly Fire Tear Gas Shells, Rubber Bullets
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Alleges House Arrest To Stop Her Sopore Visit For Condolences On Hurriyat Leader’s Demise
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Alleges House Arrest To Stop Her Sopore Visit For Condolences On Hurriyat Leader’s Demise

Meanwhile, actor and husband Ranbir Kapoor complemented her in a classic black and white three-piece suit.

Aryan Khan and Family

Aryan Khan kept it cool and casual in a leather jacket paired with a black tee, jeans, and boots. Suhana Khan, meanwhile, stole the spotlight in a Versace Gold Medusa ’95 Draped Gown, reportedly costing Rs 4.51 lakh. The Gen-Z actress paired it with Cartier jewellery that gave her a regal edge.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and little AbRam complemented each other in coordinated all-black ensembles, sealing the family’s powerful presence on the carpet.

Read Also
Nita Ambani’s Jade Saree, Radhika’s Red Gown & Shloka’s Lace Dress Steal Spotlight At...
article-image

Ananya Panday

Fresh from her Maldives holiday, Ananya Panday shimmered in a champagne rhinestone lace-trim maxi dress that caught everyone's attention. Though trolls commented on her sun-kissed tan, the dazzling dress, paired with minimal accessories and glossy waves, kept her red carpet moment stunning.

Lakshya

The breakout face of Aryan’s series, Lakshya, commanded attention in a velvet three-piece suit, complemented with a diamond brooch that added just the right amount of sparkle.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looked like a modern doll in a custom Gaurav Gupta mini dress, paired with Christian Louboutin Rosalie Strass sandals and dangling earrings. The glittery mini, paired with her soft glam, made her a highlight of the night.

Read Also
Swimsuit, Sequin & Sizzling Mini Dress: What Ananya Panday Wore In Maldives
article-image

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina kept it understated in a white satin shirt, black blazer, and tailored trousers, oozing a clean, classic red-carpet vibe.

Isha Ambani & Navya Naveli Nanda

Isha Ambani and Navya Nanda posed together on the red carpet. Isha dazzled in a floor-length spiral gown, while Navya turned heads in a bold red pantsuit.

Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal, who headlines the series, looked dashing in a black-and-white tuxedo with a bow tie. Groomed beard and sharp tailoring gave him a suave, leading-man aura.

Read Also
Harnaaz Sandhu Looks Every Bit The Royal Bride In Exquisite Lehengas
article-image

Shanaya Kapoor

One of the best-dressed of the night, Shanaya Kapoor stunned in a Georges Hobeika Spring/Summer 2025 couture emerald corset sequin gown. Adding a matching emerald cross pendant and heels, she radiated high-fashion elegance with a bold Gen-Z twist.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal kept it simple in a black blazer and trousers, proving why timeless elegance never fails. His tailored fit and minimal styling exuded effortless charm.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar stayed true to her corset streak in a sheer corset top over a shirt, styled with a fishtail skirt and pearl choker. Edgy yet elegant, the look carried her signature bold touch.

Ajay Devgn & Kajol

Kajol wowed in a Safiyaa Raffie Embroidered Marrakech & Black Long Dress, while Ajay Devgn complemented her perfectly in a navy-blue suit, cementing their reputation as Bollywood's OG power couple.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a bejewelled silver midi dress that sparkled under the lights. Skipping jewelry, she styled it with luxury Louboutin pumps, pink-toned glam, and voluminous waves for a polished, fuss-free appearance.

Orry

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, stayed true to his eccentric style in a black sheer top paired with sleek trousers. His quirky poses and confident styling once again made him a paparazzi magnet.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit exuded grace in a Parsi Gara hand-embroidered saree gown, styled with dangling statement earrings. Classic and effortlessly regal, her look embodied old-world charm with modern ease.

Samay Raina

Comedian Samay Raina ditched glam for bold commentary, walking in a plain black T-shirt with the text "Say no to cruise." A likely nod to Aryan’s 2021 cruise ship case, the look was equal parts cheeky and daring.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan set the tone for the night in a blue sequined blazer and matching trousers, styled with a soft baby-blue top underneath. The sparkling look balanced glamour with comfort, reflecting her signature easy-yet-glitzy vibe.

Manish Malhotra

Ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra blended sophistication with drama in a deep maroon blazer, black trousers, and a silver brooch. A look that proved even designers can be red-carpet showstoppers.

Shalini Passi

Reality TV personality Shalini Passi embraced sparkle in a bejewelled silver dress, paired with a matching sling bag and criss-cross earrings. A head-to-toe shimmer look that worked well for the festive premiere mood.

Raja Kumari

Rapper Raja Kumari brought her fierce energy to the carpet in a red pant-shirt set, quirky black tie, oversized fur coat, and dramatic glam. A bold, unapologetic look that matched her personality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alia-Ranbir, Khushi, Ananya & Others Stun At Aryan Khan's Star-Studded Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere...

Alia-Ranbir, Khushi, Ananya & Others Stun At Aryan Khan's Star-Studded Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere...

Nita Ambani’s Jade Saree, Radhika’s Red Gown & Shloka’s Lace Dress Steal Spotlight At...

Nita Ambani’s Jade Saree, Radhika’s Red Gown & Shloka’s Lace Dress Steal Spotlight At...

This Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata Is Made Of 3 Lakh Plastic Bottles: Eco-Friendly Initiative Draws...

This Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata Is Made Of 3 Lakh Plastic Bottles: Eco-Friendly Initiative Draws...

Navratri 2025 Puja Dates: Check Out Which Goddess To Worship On Which Day

Navratri 2025 Puja Dates: Check Out Which Goddess To Worship On Which Day

Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes Smoothly After 22-Day Break; Check More Details

Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes Smoothly After 22-Day Break; Check More Details