Alia-Ranbir, Khushi, Ananya & Others Stun At Aryan Khan's Star-Studded Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere Night In Mumbai | See PICS

Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere Night | All images by Varinder Chawla

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba**ds of Bollywood, is already one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year. Ahead of its launch, a star-studded premiere lit up Mumbai last night, with Bollywood’s biggest names gracing the red carpet.

While Aryan and his family drew all eyes, the evening turned into a style spectacle with glitter, glamour, and bold fashion risks. Let’s take a look at who wore what at the premiere night.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt sashayed down the red carpet in one of Gucci's most legendary archival designs, a Tom Ford creation from the Fall/Winter 1996/97 collection. The actress slipped into an ivory jersey gown featuring daring side cut-outs and the instantly recognisable oversized “G” buckle belt.

Meanwhile, actor and husband Ranbir Kapoor complemented her in a classic black and white three-piece suit.

Aryan Khan and Family

Aryan Khan kept it cool and casual in a leather jacket paired with a black tee, jeans, and boots. Suhana Khan, meanwhile, stole the spotlight in a Versace Gold Medusa ’95 Draped Gown, reportedly costing Rs 4.51 lakh. The Gen-Z actress paired it with Cartier jewellery that gave her a regal edge.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, and little AbRam complemented each other in coordinated all-black ensembles, sealing the family’s powerful presence on the carpet.

Ananya Panday

Fresh from her Maldives holiday, Ananya Panday shimmered in a champagne rhinestone lace-trim maxi dress that caught everyone's attention. Though trolls commented on her sun-kissed tan, the dazzling dress, paired with minimal accessories and glossy waves, kept her red carpet moment stunning.

Lakshya

The breakout face of Aryan’s series, Lakshya, commanded attention in a velvet three-piece suit, complemented with a diamond brooch that added just the right amount of sparkle.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looked like a modern doll in a custom Gaurav Gupta mini dress, paired with Christian Louboutin Rosalie Strass sandals and dangling earrings. The glittery mini, paired with her soft glam, made her a highlight of the night.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina kept it understated in a white satin shirt, black blazer, and tailored trousers, oozing a clean, classic red-carpet vibe.

Isha Ambani & Navya Naveli Nanda

Isha Ambani and Navya Nanda posed together on the red carpet. Isha dazzled in a floor-length spiral gown, while Navya turned heads in a bold red pantsuit.

Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal, who headlines the series, looked dashing in a black-and-white tuxedo with a bow tie. Groomed beard and sharp tailoring gave him a suave, leading-man aura.

Shanaya Kapoor

One of the best-dressed of the night, Shanaya Kapoor stunned in a Georges Hobeika Spring/Summer 2025 couture emerald corset sequin gown. Adding a matching emerald cross pendant and heels, she radiated high-fashion elegance with a bold Gen-Z twist.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal kept it simple in a black blazer and trousers, proving why timeless elegance never fails. His tailored fit and minimal styling exuded effortless charm.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar stayed true to her corset streak in a sheer corset top over a shirt, styled with a fishtail skirt and pearl choker. Edgy yet elegant, the look carried her signature bold touch.

Ajay Devgn & Kajol

Kajol wowed in a Safiyaa Raffie Embroidered Marrakech & Black Long Dress, while Ajay Devgn complemented her perfectly in a navy-blue suit, cementing their reputation as Bollywood's OG power couple.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a bejewelled silver midi dress that sparkled under the lights. Skipping jewelry, she styled it with luxury Louboutin pumps, pink-toned glam, and voluminous waves for a polished, fuss-free appearance.

Orry

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, stayed true to his eccentric style in a black sheer top paired with sleek trousers. His quirky poses and confident styling once again made him a paparazzi magnet.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit exuded grace in a Parsi Gara hand-embroidered saree gown, styled with dangling statement earrings. Classic and effortlessly regal, her look embodied old-world charm with modern ease.

Samay Raina

Comedian Samay Raina ditched glam for bold commentary, walking in a plain black T-shirt with the text "Say no to cruise." A likely nod to Aryan’s 2021 cruise ship case, the look was equal parts cheeky and daring.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan set the tone for the night in a blue sequined blazer and matching trousers, styled with a soft baby-blue top underneath. The sparkling look balanced glamour with comfort, reflecting her signature easy-yet-glitzy vibe.

Manish Malhotra

Ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra blended sophistication with drama in a deep maroon blazer, black trousers, and a silver brooch. A look that proved even designers can be red-carpet showstoppers.

Shalini Passi

Reality TV personality Shalini Passi embraced sparkle in a bejewelled silver dress, paired with a matching sling bag and criss-cross earrings. A head-to-toe shimmer look that worked well for the festive premiere mood.

Raja Kumari

Rapper Raja Kumari brought her fierce energy to the carpet in a red pant-shirt set, quirky black tie, oversized fur coat, and dramatic glam. A bold, unapologetic look that matched her personality.