Harnaaz Sandhu Looks Every Bit The Royal Bride In Exquisite Lehengas

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 17, 2025
Harnaaz Sandhu has teamed up with ace designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula for their latest bridal collection, and the result is nothing short of regal magic
Inspired by the goddesses Lakshmi, Parvati, and Sarasvati, each lehenga honours heritage craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and timeless grandeur - and the Miss Universe 2021 beauty has clearly slayed each look. Check out:
The Bollywood actress donned a rich red silk lehenga, adorned with Rajasthani mirror inlay and Gujarati lippan motifs, paired with a tie-up choli. The Benarasi dupatta layered with bandhej patches and marodi work adds vintage drama
She styled an earthy coral lehenga with floral embroidery and temple-inspired designs, paired with a silk organza dupatta, a red tulle veil, and an embroidered dushala
Another coral-hued lehenga, Harnaaz's masterpiece featured floral embroidery with temple detailing, a tie-up choli, and a sheer silk dupatta for understated bridal charm
The Baaghi 4 fame was clad in a pink-and-gold lehenga bursting with lotus, swan, rose, and peacock motifs. The ethnic look came to life with the jaw-dropping matha patti and nath
Lastly, she wore an ivory silk lehenga blending Mughal and European artistry, styled with a multi-hued organza dupatta and crowned with a jeweled tulle veil featuring Lord Shrinath Ji’s portrait
