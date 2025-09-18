 Nita Ambani’s Jade Saree, Radhika’s Red Gown & Shloka’s Lace Dress Steal Spotlight At Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere
The event turned into a starry spectacle, with Bollywood’s biggest names gracing the red carpet to celebrate the young filmmaker’s first step behind the camera

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai witnessed a glittering evening on September 17 as the much-anticipated Netflix series Ba**ds of Bollywood*, marking Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, premiered at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The event turned into a starry spectacle, with Bollywood’s biggest names gracing the red carpet to celebrate the young filmmaker’s first step behind the camera.

Bollywood royalty in attendance

Aryan Khan’s proud family- Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and little AbRam- were among the first to arrive, making it a special family affair. The guest list read like a who’s who of Bollywood, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Ananya Panday adding sparkle to the occasion.

Nita Ambani’s regal saree moment

True to her timeless style, Nita Ambani captivated onlookers in a jade-green saree paired with a Chantilly lace blouse embellished with Swarovski crystals. The outfit beautifully blended traditional elegance with contemporary couture. Her statement jewellery stole the show, twin strands of diamonds adorned with a striking blue floral motif near the collarbone, complemented by a rare composition of Paraíba and heart-shaped diamonds set in sculptural turquoise titanium.

Radhika Merchant’s bold look

One of the most talked-about appearances of the night was Radhika Merchant, who arrived with Aakash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Radhika chose a striking red off-shoulder gown by Maria Lucia Hohan. The tulle number, with its draped detailing and thigh-high slit, was paired with a classic Hermes Kelly Bag and Dolce & Gabbana’s metallic gold sandals. She completed her look with glossy pink-toned makeup and sleek, blow-dried hair, making her a showstopper on the red carpet.

Shloka Mehta’s elegant black ensemble

Shloka Mehta exuded sophistication in a black lace corset gown by Giambattista Valli Paris. The midi dress, adorned with shimmering floral embroidery and feminine bow straps, highlighted her waistline beautifully. She accessorised with a butterfly-themed Judith Leiber clutch, Dior slingback pumps, and a luxe Richard Mille watch. With her soft wavy hair left half open and minimal peach-nude makeup, Shloka’s look was understated yet impactful.

The series and its ensemble cast

Ba**ds of Bollywood*, streaming on Netflix from September 18, features a versatile cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, and Raghav Juyal. The show also boasts cameo appearances by Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh, making it a must-watch for fans.

