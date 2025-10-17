Handpicked Treasures For Diwali Like No Other

Celebrate Diwali with gifts that shine as brightly as the season itself. From sparkling fragrances and iconic beauty essentials to handcrafted home décor and bespoke timepieces, this curated edit promises to dazzle, delight, and leave a lasting impression. Every gift tells a story—of artisans, designers, and makers who infuse their craft with passion.

For Her

Elevate your festive gifting with Jo Malone London x Arpita Mehta collection that features handcrafted, mirror-work potlis and charming bottle-neck details that turn every fragrance into a sparkling keepsake.

Lancôme’s limited-edition gift boxes celebrate confidence, beauty, and joy through its most iconic fragrances and festive essentials.

Gift a piece of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture this festive season with their Greta bags and luxury candles, celebrating Indian craftsmanship.

Glow, slay, repeat with MAC’s Start the party packs with all their icons. Give your girls the perfect beauty arsenal to celebrate festive glamour all day long.

For Him

Polished, modern, and utterly timeless, the Baume & Mercier Clifton 39 mm is for the man who loves understated luxury.

Celebrate your taash parties at home with Johnnie Walker Blue Label x Rahul Mishra—a limited-edition masterpiece inspired by India’s flora, fauna, and festive spirit—a collector’s edition to toast to festive joy.

Give those who love warmth and comfort the signature Gucci scarf, designed to bring joy and classic style to every celebration.

OLFF APPOLD

Gift the art of bespoke luxury with Montblanc Meisterstück Great Masters Ferrari Tailor Made Classica Special Edition, where craftsmanship meets personal expression.

For Home

Bring the spirit of the Sunderbans to your loved ones this season with Sabyasachi’s Bengale Tigris gold-embellished tableware crafted for Nilaya from Asian Paints available at Nilaya Anthology.

Share warmth and festive cheer with the collektklove Diwali Lamp, a striking gift of light and love.

This Diwali, gift stories woven by hand, and this one from Jaipur Rugs is a timeless treasure for your home.

Turn gifting into a celebration of old-world artistry with Fortuny X L’Objet glassware, inspired by Venice’s eternal beauty.

For a bold and luxurious gift, choose the Preying Tiger Carved Leaf Sculpture, carved in teakwood and silver, from Lotus Arts de Vivre.