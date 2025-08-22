Thunderbolts* OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch This MCU Film Online

Thunderbolts* OTT Release Date Out | Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Thunderbolts* is the newest addition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is making its way to digital platforms. The superhero film premiered on April 22, 2025, at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England, and was released in theatres on May 2, 2025. The film received positive reviews from critics, but underperformed at the box office, grossing $382 million. The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans can watch this movie on JioHotstar, starting from August 27, 2025.

About Thunderbolts*

Thunderbolts*, based on Marvel comics, is based on themes of mental health, including isolation, trauma, depression, and the dangers of suppressing emotions, as well as the importance of community, healing, self-worth, and finding purpose. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and captioned, "ICYMI, here's your chance to catch up on the latest 'MCU Game-Changer'! Thunderbolts* The New Avengers streaming August 27 onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on JioHotstar."

ICYMI, here’s your chance to catch up on the latest ‘MCU Game-Changer’!



Thunderbolts* The New Avengers streaming 27 August onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on JioHotstar. pic.twitter.com/Te7jTR0oRI — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 22, 2025

What is the storyline of Thunderbolts*

In Marvel's Thunderbolts*, an unlikely group of anti-heroes is brought together by CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine for covert government operations, only to realise they've been lured into a deadly trap. Compelled to collaborate and face their difficult histories, they need to evade a perilous snare, eliminate a formidable enemy named Sentry, and reveal de Fontaine's treachery to endure and discover their own way beyond governmental authority.

Cast and characters

The film features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov, Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel, Wendell Pierce as Gary, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, among others. Thunderbolts* is directed by Jake Schreier and the screenplay of the film is done by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo. It is produced by Kevin Feige under the banner of Marvel Studios.