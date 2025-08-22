Heer Main Vekhi Song From Heer Express Out; Divita Juneja's Striking Screen Presence Grabs Our Attention - Watch Video

YouTube: Heer Main Vekhi

Umesh Shukla's Heer Express is all set to release on September 12, 2025. The makers of the film on Friday, released a new song titled Heer Main Vekhi which revolves around the lead character Heer played by Divita Juneja who is all set to make her debut with the movie. The track is composed by Jerry Singh & Sakaar Singh, and sung by Jasbir Jassi.

While sharing the song on social media, the makers posted, "Jasbir Jassi, the singer who's famous for his 'Heer,' is striking again with his new song 'Heer Main Vekhi' for Heer Express, which is going to release on September 12, 2025. Divita Juneja played the role of Heer in this song." Check out the track below...

While talking about the song, Jasbir Jassi said, “Heer Main Vekhi is a song that is very close to my heart. As an artist, I always believe music should speak to the soul, and this track truly celebrates love in its purest form. Working with such a talented team of composers and lyricists has been a wonderful experience, and I feel blessed that my voice could bring this beautiful emotion to life. I sincerely hope that audiences connect with the song and carry it with them as a heartfelt memory from Heer Express.”

The trailer and songs of Heer Express have grabbed everyone's attention, and after Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's big screen debut, the moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Divita Juneja's debut.