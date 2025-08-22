 Heer Main Vekhi Song From Heer Express Out; Divita Juneja's Striking Screen Presence Grabs Our Attention - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHeer Main Vekhi Song From Heer Express Out; Divita Juneja's Striking Screen Presence Grabs Our Attention - Watch Video

Heer Main Vekhi Song From Heer Express Out; Divita Juneja's Striking Screen Presence Grabs Our Attention - Watch Video

A new song titled Heer Main Vekhi from Heer Express has been released. The track is composed by Jerry Singh & Sakaar Singh, and sung by Jasbir Jassi. The song revolves around the lead character, Heer, played by Divita Juneja, who is all set to make her debut with the movie.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
YouTube: Heer Main Vekhi

Umesh Shukla's Heer Express is all set to release on September 12, 2025. The makers of the film on Friday, released a new song titled Heer Main Vekhi which revolves around the lead character Heer played by Divita Juneja who is all set to make her debut with the movie. The track is composed by Jerry Singh & Sakaar Singh, and sung by Jasbir Jassi.

While sharing the song on social media, the makers posted, "Jasbir Jassi, the singer who's famous for his 'Heer,' is striking again with his new song 'Heer Main Vekhi' for Heer Express, which is going to release on September 12, 2025. Divita Juneja played the role of Heer in this song." Check out the track below...

Read Also
I Love My India Song From Divita Juneja Starrer Heer Express Is A Perfect Patriotic Anthem - Watch
article-image

While talking about the song, Jasbir Jassi said, “Heer Main Vekhi is a song that is very close to my heart. As an artist, I always believe music should speak to the soul, and this track truly celebrates love in its purest form. Working with such a talented team of composers and lyricists has been a wonderful experience, and I feel blessed that my voice could bring this beautiful emotion to life. I sincerely hope that audiences connect with the song and carry it with them as a heartfelt memory from Heer Express.”

Read Also
Heer Express Gets A New Release Date; Divita Juneja Starrer To Hit The Big Screens On September 12
article-image

The trailer and songs of Heer Express have grabbed everyone's attention, and after Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's big screen debut, the moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Divita Juneja's debut.

FPJ Shorts
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 
'Pakistan Ready For Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Pending Issues': Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
'Pakistan Ready For Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Pending Issues': Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s Riverfront
Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s Riverfront

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'On Behalf Of Dogs, I Am Thankful To The Supreme Court': John Abraham Reacts To SC Modifying Its...

'On Behalf Of Dogs, I Am Thankful To The Supreme Court': John Abraham Reacts To SC Modifying Its...

Thunderbolts* OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch This MCU Film Online

Thunderbolts* OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch This MCU Film Online

Heer Main Vekhi Song From Heer Express Out; Divita Juneja's Striking Screen Presence Grabs Our...

Heer Main Vekhi Song From Heer Express Out; Divita Juneja's Striking Screen Presence Grabs Our...

Sunita Ahuja Filed For Divorce With Govinda, Accused Him Of Cruelty & Cheating In December 2024:...

Sunita Ahuja Filed For Divorce With Govinda, Accused Him Of Cruelty & Cheating In December 2024:...

Watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Film Promises Love, Pain &...

Watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Film Promises Love, Pain &...