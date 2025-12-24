Anil Kapoor 69th Birthday: Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pictures Of Her Father, Calls Him 'Best Dad In The World'

Sonam Kapoor / Anil Kapoor | Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor celebrates his 69th birthday today (December 24, 2025). The actor's daughter and actress, Sonam Kapoor, took to Instagram to wish her father and shared some unseen pictures of him. She captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday to my hero and to my forever inspiration ❤️ Your energy, discipline, passion, and love for life amaze me every single day (sic)."

Sonam Kapoor Calls Anil Kapoor 'Best Dad In The World'

Sonam further wrote, "Grateful to be your daughter. Love you endlessly. @anilskapoor The best dad in the world (sic)." Check out Sonam and Rhea's childhood pictures with Anil below...

Anil Kapoor's Unseen Pictures With Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam is currently pregnant, but she already has a son named Vayu, who was born in 2022. Anil Kapoor shared a wonderful bond with his grandson, and Sonam has also shared some unseen pictures of her father and her son. Check out the pictures below...

The Handsome Anil Kapoor

Sonam has also shared some pictures of her father from his younger days, and we have to say that Anil Kapoor was and is undoubtedly one of the most handsome actors we have in the industry. Check out the pictures below...

Anil Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Anil Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in Alpha as Colonel Vikrant Kaul. His character was introduced in War 2. But, his screen time in the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer was quite less. Fans of the actor are hoping to see him more in Alpha.

He will also be seen in King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, and more.

The release date of Alpha and King has not been announced yet.

Sonam Kapoor's Second Baby

Sonam is expecting her second child with her husband, Anand Ahuja. In November this year, she confirmed her pregnancy, and shared pictures with baby bump, and wrote, "Mother."

When it comes to films, Sonam was last seen in 2023 release Blind, and currently she has no movie lined up.