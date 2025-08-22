 Sunita Ahuja Filed For Divorce With Govinda, Accused Him Of Cruelty & Cheating In December 2024: Report
Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, after 37 years of marriage, were rumoured to be divorcing, though she initially denied it. Reports now say Sunita filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. While Sunita attends court in person, Govinda has largely been absent from hearings and counselling sessions.

Sunita Ahuja Files For Divorce From Govinda, Accuses Him Of Cheating & Cruelty: Report

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, were rumoured to be heading for a divorce earlier this year after 37 years of marriage; however, she had denied the reports, stating that all was well between them. Yet again, rumours have resurfaced that Sunita filed for divorce from Govinda in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024.

Sunita Ahuja Accuses Govinda Of Cheating & Cruelty

According to Hauterrfly, Sunita filed the case under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds for divorce.

Reportedly, the court summoned Govinda, but he failed to appear in person until a notice to show cause was issued in May 2025.

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Trying To Resolve Issues Through Counselling

The report further stated that since June, Govinda and Sunita have been trying to resolve their issues through court-mandated counselling. While the actor's wife has been appearing in court in person, Govinda has been absent. At the time of filing this report, it was unclear whether he has been attending the counselling sessions virtually.

Earlier, Sunita reacted to divorce rumours with Govinda. She told ABP, Sunita said, "Positive hai ya negative hai. Positive hai mujhe pata hai. Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge." Further, she added, "Jab tak aap mere ya Govinda ke mu se kuch na sunlo toh aap yeh mat socho kya hai kya nai hai."

In February this year, Govinda's lawyer, who was also the actor's family friend, told India Today that Sunita had filed for divorce about six months ago, but the couple later resolved their differences and are now back together. The lawyer clearly stated that they are not getting divorced. He also said that they stay together.

"We also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupati Nath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together," he informed the news portal.

