AP Dhillon & Vaani Kapoor's Steamy Chemistry In Aadat With Yo Yo Honey Singh Wins Internet, Fans Call It 'Banger Track'—WATCH

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh for his new track Aadat, from Honey Singh's massive 2025 album 51 Glorious Days, had been buzzing, with fans appreciating the duo.

Vaani Kapoor Romances With AP Dhillon In Aadat

Now, with the music video unveiled featuring Vaani Kapoor, netizens can’t stop praising her chemistry with Dhillon.

Sharing the music video on social media, Vaani in a joint post, "The collab you didn’t know you needed. #Aadat video out now." The music video is now streaming exclusively on the T-Series YouTube channel. Aadat lyrics, penned by Shinda Kahlon and Jackbars.

Check it out:

The video highlights the chemistry between Vaani Kapoor and AP Dhillon, with fans appreciating their jodi. The track’s appeal lies in its fusion of styles, as Yo Yo Honey Singh confidently steps into Dhillon’s modern, atmospheric sonic space, while the music video is directed by Mihir Gulati.

Netizens React

Soon after the music video was unveiled, netizens could not stop praising the song. A user wrote, "Punjabi music just unlocked a new level." Another wrote, "Two legend in one frame."

AP Dhillon India Tour

Dhillon, best known for hits like Brown Munde, With You, Thodi Si Daaru, and Dil Nu, is currently on his One of One India tour, which began in Ahmedabad on December 5 and concludes in Jaipur on December 28, 2025.

The tour promises to be a star-studded affair. This will mark his third run in India, following last year's The Brownprint India Tour.

For every ticket sold on BookMyShow, Rs 100 will be directed towards flood relief efforts in Punjab, with an option for fans to contribute additional donations during the booking process. In response to the recent devastation, AP Dhillon, Team Innovation, and BookMyShow have come together to drive meaningful social impact.