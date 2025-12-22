 AP Dhillon & Vaani Kapoor's Steamy Chemistry In Aadat With Yo Yo Honey Singh Wins Internet, Fans Call It 'Banger Track'—WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAP Dhillon & Vaani Kapoor's Steamy Chemistry In Aadat With Yo Yo Honey Singh Wins Internet, Fans Call It 'Banger Track'—WATCH

AP Dhillon & Vaani Kapoor's Steamy Chemistry In Aadat With Yo Yo Honey Singh Wins Internet, Fans Call It 'Banger Track'—WATCH

AP Dhillon's collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh on Aadat from the latter's 2025 album 51 Glorious Days has set the internet abuzz. Featuring Vaani Kapoor, the Mihir Gulati–directed video highlights her chemistry with Dhillon. Fans reacted, "Punjabi music just unlocked a new level," while another wrote, "Two legends in one frame."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh for his new track Aadat, from Honey Singh's massive 2025 album 51 Glorious Days, had been buzzing, with fans appreciating the duo.

Vaani Kapoor Romances With AP Dhillon In Aadat

Now, with the music video unveiled featuring Vaani Kapoor, netizens can’t stop praising her chemistry with Dhillon.

Sharing the music video on social media, Vaani in a joint post, "The collab you didn’t know you needed. #Aadat video out now." The music video is now streaming exclusively on the T-Series YouTube channel. Aadat lyrics, penned by Shinda Kahlon and Jackbars.

FPJ Shorts
How AI Deepfakes Are Fueling School Bullying & Legal Battles
How AI Deepfakes Are Fueling School Bullying & Legal Battles
Pakistan U19 Team Gets 10 Million Each After Asia Cup Triumph Over India
Pakistan U19 Team Gets 10 Million Each After Asia Cup Triumph Over India
Five Reasons Behind The Market’s Powerful Rally, Sensex & Nifty Create ₹3.5 Lakh Crore Wealth
Five Reasons Behind The Market’s Powerful Rally, Sensex & Nifty Create ₹3.5 Lakh Crore Wealth
NCW Launches 'SHAKTI Scholars' Fellowship To Boost Research On Women's Issues
NCW Launches 'SHAKTI Scholars' Fellowship To Boost Research On Women's Issues

Check it out:

Read Also
AP Dhillon India Tour: Want To Watch The Thodi Si Daaru Singer Live In Mumbai? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket...
article-image

The video highlights the chemistry between Vaani Kapoor and AP Dhillon, with fans appreciating their jodi. The track’s appeal lies in its fusion of styles, as Yo Yo Honey Singh confidently steps into Dhillon’s modern, atmospheric sonic space, while the music video is directed by Mihir Gulati.

Netizens React

Soon after the music video was unveiled, netizens could not stop praising the song. A user wrote, "Punjabi music just unlocked a new level." Another wrote, "Two legend in one frame."

Read Also
'They Want To Own Rights To The Song…': AP Dhillon BASHES Bollywood For Exploiting Artists, Says...
article-image

AP Dhillon India Tour

Dhillon, best known for hits like Brown Munde, With You, Thodi Si Daaru, and Dil Nu, is currently on his One of One India tour, which began in Ahmedabad on December 5 and concludes in Jaipur on December 28, 2025.

The tour promises to be a star-studded affair. This will mark his third run in India, following last year's The Brownprint India Tour.

For every ticket sold on BookMyShow, Rs 100 will be directed towards flood relief efforts in Punjab, with an option for fans to contribute additional donations during the booking process. In response to the recent devastation, AP Dhillon, Team Innovation, and BookMyShow have come together to drive meaningful social impact.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry's Characters To Feature In Border 2: Report

Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry's Characters To Feature In Border 2: Report

AP Dhillon & Vaani Kapoor's Steamy Chemistry In Aadat With Yo Yo Honey Singh Wins Internet, Fans...

AP Dhillon & Vaani Kapoor's Steamy Chemistry In Aadat With Yo Yo Honey Singh Wins Internet, Fans...

Bridgerton Season 4 Update: Showrunner Jess Brownell Teases 'Juicy Conflict', Says 'Fans Will Be...

Bridgerton Season 4 Update: Showrunner Jess Brownell Teases 'Juicy Conflict', Says 'Fans Will Be...

Kiara Advani Says Her Role In Toxic Is 'Toughest' One Yet: 'Demanded More From Me Physically,...

Kiara Advani Says Her Role In Toxic Is 'Toughest' One Yet: 'Demanded More From Me Physically,...

Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report

Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report