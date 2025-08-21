Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi's Film Online

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

Thalaivan Thalaivii is a romantic action comedy which was released in theatres on July 25, 2025, and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film is all set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, starting from August 22, 2025. The film is written and directed by filmmaker Pandiraaj.

About Thalaivan Thalaivi

Amazon Prime took to their official social media accounts and confirmed the digital release of Vijay's latest film. The streaming platform also shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Get ready to fall in love with Aagasaveeran and Perarasi... twice #ThalaivanThalaiviiOnPrime, August 22." The film is based on themes of turbulent love, marital conflict, and the highs and lows of a relationship.

Storyline

Thalaivan Thalaivii showcases Aagasaveeran and Perarasi, a pair that runs a busy eatery in Madurai but frequently quarrels and is close to breaking up. Their connection is a storm of intensity and strife, made more complex by their families. The story examines whether their volatile romance can prevail over constant disputes, miscommunications, and parental meddling, resulting in either reconciliation or a lasting separation.

Cast and characters of Thalaivan Thalaivii

The film features Vijay Sethupathi as Aagasaveeran, Roshini Haripriyan as Ragavarthini, Nithya Menen as Perarasi, Yogi Babu as Chithirai Kumar, Deepa Shankar as Pottu, Myna Nandhini as Nynavathi, Chemban Vinod Jose as Arasaangam, R. K. Suresh as Porchelvan, Saravanan as Sembaiyya, Kaali Venkat as Amarasigamani, Vettai Muthukumar as Sangathalaivan, and Sendrayan as Soman, among others. It is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan, TG Thyagarajan, and Vipin Agnihotri under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.