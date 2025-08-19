Maa OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kajol's Latest Film

Maa OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

Kajol, one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, is back with her much-awaited project Maa. Known for her powerful screen presence and versatile performances, Kajol once again steps into a role that promises to strike an emotional chord with audiences. The film, which has already created buzz with its intriguing teasers and heartfelt storyline, is set to be released on Netflix, starting from August 22, 2025.

About Maa

The film will be available to watch on Netflix in Hindi and Bengali. Maa was released in theatres on June 27, 2025, and received mixed reviews from critics who widely praised Kajol’s performance. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and Saiwyn Quadras has written the screenplay of the film. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios.

About the Film

The story of Maa revolves around the emotional journey of motherhood, resilience, and sacrifice. Kajol plays a layered character, portraying the strength and vulnerability of a mother who battles against odds to protect her daughter. With a mix of drama, sentiment, and powerful dialogues, the film is expected to be one of Kajol’s most memorable performances in recent times.

Why you should watch it?

Kajol has always been known for delivering intense and heartfelt roles, and Maa is no exception. The film not only highlights the bond between a mother and child but also touches on social and emotional themes that will resonate with families. Backed by a compelling storyline and Kajol’s stellar acting, Maa promises to be a must-watch.