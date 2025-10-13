 'Yeh Kya Kar Rahi Hai Inke Saath?': Avneet Kaur Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Along With Surya Kumar Yadav & His Wife - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Yeh Kya Kar Rahi Hai Inke Saath?': Avneet Kaur Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Along With Surya Kumar Yadav & His Wife - Watch

'Yeh Kya Kar Rahi Hai Inke Saath?': Avneet Kaur Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Along With Surya Kumar Yadav & His Wife - Watch

Ahead of the Australia T20 series, Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple to seek blessings. Along with them, actress Avneet Kaur was also spotted at the temple. Surya Kumar took to Instagram to share a video of the temple, in which we get a glimpse of Avneet. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Ahead of the Australia T20 series, Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple to seek blessings. Along with them, actress Avneet Kaur was also spotted at the temple. Surya Kumar took to Instagram to share a video of the temple in which we get a glimpse of Avneet.

The cricketer captioned the video as, “Jai Shree Mahakal.” Check out the video below…

Netizens Spot Avneet Kaur In Surya Kumar Yadav’s Video

Even netizen spotted Avneet in the video who was sitting next to Devisha. A netizen commented, “Woh Avneet thii kya side mei (sic).” Another Instagram user wrote, “Avneet Kaur kya kar rahe hai inke sath (sic).”

FPJ Shorts
Barnala Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing During Karwa Chauth Celebration; VIDEO
Barnala Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing During Karwa Chauth Celebration; VIDEO
'Pakistan And India Will Live Nicely Together’: Trump Says Looking At Shehbaz Sharif, Calls Asif Munir 'His Favourite Field Marshal' - VIDEO
'Pakistan And India Will Live Nicely Together’: Trump Says Looking At Shehbaz Sharif, Calls Asif Munir 'His Favourite Field Marshal' - VIDEO
'I Hang My Head In Shame...': Javed Akhtar Criticizes 'Respect And Reception' Taliban Foreign Minister Got In India
'I Hang My Head In Shame...': Javed Akhtar Criticizes 'Respect And Reception' Taliban Foreign Minister Got In India
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

One more netizen commented, “Bhau vo piche Avneet Kaur kya kar rahi hai (sic).” Check out the comments below…

Read Also
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain On 24th Birthday
article-image

Avneet Kaur At Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple

It is not yet known whether Avneet went to the temple along with Surya Kumar and his wife, or just met them there. Meanwhile, the actress visited the temple as it was her birthday on Monday, October, 13.

She took to Instagram to share some pictures from her visit. Avneet captioned the post as, “Taking blessings from lord shiva on my birthday❤️ Har Har Mahadev (sic).”

Read Also
'Pyaar Milta Rahe...': Avneet Kaur REACTS To Virat Kohli 'Accidentally' Liking Her Photos On...
article-image

Avneet Kaur Movies

Avneet was last seen in Love In Veitnam, which released last month. The film became a flop at the box office. Currently, she has no projects that is officially announced. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in a movie or an OTT series soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Hang My Head In Shame...': Javed Akhtar Criticizes 'Respect And Reception' Taliban Foreign...

'I Hang My Head In Shame...': Javed Akhtar Criticizes 'Respect And Reception' Taliban Foreign...

'Yeh Kya Kar Rahi Hai Inke Saath?': Avneet Kaur Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Along With Surya...

'Yeh Kya Kar Rahi Hai Inke Saath?': Avneet Kaur Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Along With Surya...

Mashallah! Ishaan, Ibrahim, Vijay Varma Serve Desi Looks At Diwali Bash

Mashallah! Ishaan, Ibrahim, Vijay Varma Serve Desi Looks At Diwali Bash

Tanu Weds Manu Actor Jimmy Shergill's Father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, Passes Away At 90

Tanu Weds Manu Actor Jimmy Shergill's Father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, Passes Away At 90

Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35...

Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35...