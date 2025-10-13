'Yeh Kya Kar Rahi Hai Inke Saath?': Avneet Kaur Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Along With Surya Kumar Yadav & His Wife - Watch

Instagram

Ahead of the Australia T20 series, Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple to seek blessings. Along with them, actress Avneet Kaur was also spotted at the temple. Surya Kumar took to Instagram to share a video of the temple in which we get a glimpse of Avneet.

The cricketer captioned the video as, “Jai Shree Mahakal.” Check out the video below…

Netizens Spot Avneet Kaur In Surya Kumar Yadav’s Video

Even netizen spotted Avneet in the video who was sitting next to Devisha. A netizen commented, “Woh Avneet thii kya side mei (sic).” Another Instagram user wrote, “Avneet Kaur kya kar rahe hai inke sath (sic).”

One more netizen commented, “Bhau vo piche Avneet Kaur kya kar rahi hai (sic).” Check out the comments below…

Avneet Kaur At Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple

It is not yet known whether Avneet went to the temple along with Surya Kumar and his wife, or just met them there. Meanwhile, the actress visited the temple as it was her birthday on Monday, October, 13.

She took to Instagram to share some pictures from her visit. Avneet captioned the post as, “Taking blessings from lord shiva on my birthday❤️ Har Har Mahadev (sic).”

Avneet Kaur Movies

Avneet was last seen in Love In Veitnam, which released last month. The film became a flop at the box office. Currently, she has no projects that is officially announced. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in a movie or an OTT series soon.