 'Pyaar Milta Rahe...': Avneet Kaur REACTS To Virat Kohli 'Accidentally' Liking Her Photos On Instagram
A few months ago, cricketer Virat Kohli had made headlines when eagle-eyed netizens noticed that he had 'liked' Avneet Kaur's pictures on Instagram. The post, shared around Virat's wife, actress Anushka Sharma's birthday, featured Avneet in a crop top and a wrap-around mini skirt. But what surprised the internet even more was that the cricketer actually decided to issue a clarification on the same

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
Actress Avneet Kaur, who is gearing up for the release of Love in Vietnam, faced an interesting and unexpected question at the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai on Monday (August 25).

A few months ago, cricketer Virat Kohli had made headlines when eagle-eyed netizens noticed that he had 'liked' one of Avneet's Instagram pictures. The post, shared around Virat's wife, actress Anushka Sharma's birthday, featured Avneet in a crop top and a wrap-around mini skirt.

However, at today's event, a reporter indirectly referred to the episode while asking Avneet about the love she receives from celebrities. The reporter asked, "Itna pyaar milta hai aapko. Bade bade celebrities bhi aapki picture ko like karte hain, follow karte hain, subscribe karte hain aapko. Kuchh kahengi unn sabke liye?"

Avneet will soon be seen in Love in Vietnam, which stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan, and veteran actress Farida Jalal.

What happened between Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur?

It was back in May, when during the Indian Premiere League, Virat's social media activity grabbed eyeballs after netizens spotted the cricketer's 'like' on a post comprising of a slew of photos of Avneet, shared by her fan page on Instagram.

It snowballed into a meme fest after users noticed that he seemingly liked the pictures on Anushka's birthday (May 1), hours after wishing her with a heartfelt post online.

But what surprised the internet even more was that the cricketer actually decided to issue a clarification on the same. "I'd like clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding (sic)," he wrote in his statement.

While Avneet maintained radio-silence on the chatter, her social media followers skyrocketed post the incident, and she also bagged multiple brand deals worth crores.

