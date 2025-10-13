 Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35 Crore: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNeil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35 Crore: Report

Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35 Crore: Report

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his father and singer Nitin Mukesh Mathur, have purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area. Reportedly, the apartment is worth Rs. 11.35 crore, and it is on the 31st floor of a building named World One by Lodha Developers. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Neil Nitin Mukesh

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his father and singer Nitin Mukesh Mathur, have purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area. According to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards, the apartment is worth Rs. 11.35 crore.

According to Hindustan Times, the apartment is on the 31st floor of a building named World One. It is made by Lodha Developers, and the size of the apartment is 2,044 sq ft. Along with the apartment, even two car parking spaces were purchased. The transaction was registered on July 10, 2025. An amount of Rs. 68.10 lakh was paid for stamp duty and Rs. 30,000 was paid as the registration fee.

Reportedly, actress Amrita Puri had also purchased an apartment in the same building in April this year.

Read Also
Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Lose His Cool At Anushka Sen At Hai Junoon Event In Mumbai? Viral Video Sparks...
article-image

Neil Nitin Mukesh Movies

FPJ Shorts
'Avoid Any Emotional Tussles Or Signs': Pakistan Hockey Team Given Instructions Ahead Of Facing India In Sultan Of Johor Cup Match
'Avoid Any Emotional Tussles Or Signs': Pakistan Hockey Team Given Instructions Ahead Of Facing India In Sultan Of Johor Cup Match
Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35 Crore: Report
Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35 Crore: Report
Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas
Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers

Neil had a very promising start in Bollywood, but he failed to make a huge mark. However, he has been a part of many popular films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, 7 Khoon Maaf, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and others.

The actor has also done a few South movies like Kaththi, Saaho and others. For his performance in Kaththi, he won Best Actor in a Negative Role award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). 

He was last seen in Ek Chatur Naar alongside Divya Khossla. The film, which was released last month, received mixed reviews from critics, and it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Read Also
Ek Chatur Naar Review: Divya Khossla, Neil Nitin Mukesh In A Mediocre Mashup Of Cunning And...
article-image

Who Is Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Father?

Neil’s father, Nitin Mukesh, is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood. He has sung famous songs like Hanste Hanste Kat Jayen Raste, My Name Is Lakhan, So Gaya Yeh Jahan, Zindagi Har Kadam, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35...

Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35...

Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report

Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report

‘Rocky Bhai Ka Swag Sabse Alag’: Yash’s Shirtless Smoking Scene From Toxic Gets Leaked; Fans...

‘Rocky Bhai Ka Swag Sabse Alag’: Yash’s Shirtless Smoking Scene From Toxic Gets Leaked; Fans...

PDA Overload! Tara Sutaria Shares Cosy Diwali Moments With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

PDA Overload! Tara Sutaria Shares Cosy Diwali Moments With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

'It's Just Frustrated Men...': Elli AvrRam HITS Back At Trolls Over 'Body Count' Remarks After Viral...

'It's Just Frustrated Men...': Elli AvrRam HITS Back At Trolls Over 'Body Count' Remarks After Viral...