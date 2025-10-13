Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35 Crore: Report

Instagram: Neil Nitin Mukesh

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his father and singer Nitin Mukesh Mathur, have purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area. According to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards, the apartment is worth Rs. 11.35 crore.

According to Hindustan Times, the apartment is on the 31st floor of a building named World One. It is made by Lodha Developers, and the size of the apartment is 2,044 sq ft. Along with the apartment, even two car parking spaces were purchased. The transaction was registered on July 10, 2025. An amount of Rs. 68.10 lakh was paid for stamp duty and Rs. 30,000 was paid as the registration fee.

Reportedly, actress Amrita Puri had also purchased an apartment in the same building in April this year.

Neil Nitin Mukesh Movies

Neil had a very promising start in Bollywood, but he failed to make a huge mark. However, he has been a part of many popular films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, 7 Khoon Maaf, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and others.

The actor has also done a few South movies like Kaththi, Saaho and others. For his performance in Kaththi, he won Best Actor in a Negative Role award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA).

He was last seen in Ek Chatur Naar alongside Divya Khossla. The film, which was released last month, received mixed reviews from critics, and it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Who Is Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Father?

Neil’s father, Nitin Mukesh, is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood. He has sung famous songs like Hanste Hanste Kat Jayen Raste, My Name Is Lakhan, So Gaya Yeh Jahan, Zindagi Har Kadam, and others.