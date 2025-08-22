 Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, started airing on Sony TV on June 16, 2025, and now, reportedly, just after three months, the show is going off air. The last episode of BAHL 4 will be telecast on September 18, 2025.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, started airing on Sony TV on June 16, 2025. The fans of Shivangi and Harshad were super excited about the show. As it was a franchise show, everyone was expecting that it would get a great response. However, BALH 4 has failed to make a mark, and now, according to a report in Filmibeat, the show is going off air.

A source told the portal, "Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's show has failed to strike a chord with the audience and will be pulled off air. The makers attempted everything possible to improve the ratings but nothing worked for them. Hence, the channel took the call the shut down the daily soap."

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is a high-budget show with two popular stars. While the channel and the production house were confident that the show would be able to impress the audience, nothing like that happened. Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's magical chemistry somehow couldn't save the show that was already marred with poor promotions. The romantic drama was not promoted properly, which caused a dent to the TRPs," the source added.

Reportedly, the last episode of the show will air on September 18, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder
Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Read Also
TRP Report Week 32: Anupamaa Takes The Top Spot, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Stays Steady
article-image

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 TRP

In week 32, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4's TRP was just 0.2, which is very less. We are sure that if this report of the show going off air turns out to be true, fans of Shivangi and Harshad will be sad.

Read Also
'Would Make Me Sit On His Lap': Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Chahatt Khanna Recalls Being Molested By...
article-image

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Franchise

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 1 starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, and it was a super hit show. Later, in 2021, Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar were roped in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2, and season 3 also had them as the leads.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be...

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be...

'On Behalf Of Dogs, I Am Thankful To The Supreme Court': John Abraham Reacts To SC Modifying Its...

'On Behalf Of Dogs, I Am Thankful To The Supreme Court': John Abraham Reacts To SC Modifying Its...

Thunderbolts* OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch This MCU Film Online

Thunderbolts* OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch This MCU Film Online

Heer Main Vekhi Song From Heer Express Out; Divita Juneja's Striking Screen Presence Grabs Our...

Heer Main Vekhi Song From Heer Express Out; Divita Juneja's Striking Screen Presence Grabs Our...

Sunita Ahuja Filed For Divorce With Govinda, Accused Him Of Cruelty & Cheating In December 2024:...

Sunita Ahuja Filed For Divorce With Govinda, Accused Him Of Cruelty & Cheating In December 2024:...