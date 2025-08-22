Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, starring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, started airing on Sony TV on June 16, 2025. The fans of Shivangi and Harshad were super excited about the show. As it was a franchise show, everyone was expecting that it would get a great response. However, BALH 4 has failed to make a mark, and now, according to a report in Filmibeat, the show is going off air.

A source told the portal, "Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's show has failed to strike a chord with the audience and will be pulled off air. The makers attempted everything possible to improve the ratings but nothing worked for them. Hence, the channel took the call the shut down the daily soap."

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is a high-budget show with two popular stars. While the channel and the production house were confident that the show would be able to impress the audience, nothing like that happened. Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's magical chemistry somehow couldn't save the show that was already marred with poor promotions. The romantic drama was not promoted properly, which caused a dent to the TRPs," the source added.

Reportedly, the last episode of the show will air on September 18, 2025.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 TRP

In week 32, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4's TRP was just 0.2, which is very less. We are sure that if this report of the show going off air turns out to be true, fans of Shivangi and Harshad will be sad.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Franchise

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 1 starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, and it was a super hit show. Later, in 2021, Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar were roped in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2, and season 3 also had them as the leads.