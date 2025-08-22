'On Behalf Of Dogs, I Am Thankful To The Supreme Court': John Abraham Reacts To SC Modifying Its Verdict On Stray Dogs

Instagram: John Abraham

On Friday (August 22), the Supreme Court modified its verdict of sending stray dogs of Delhi-NCR to shelter homes. The SC has given the order that only aggressive or rabid animals will be moved to shelters. Many celebrities have reacted to the SC's verdict, and Peta has shared a note penned by John Abraham. In his note, John has thanked the Supreme Court on behalf of dogs.

His note read, "On behalf of dogs, I am thankful to the Supreme Court for ruling, in essence, that there must be peaceful coexistence and that dogs must not be removed from roads. However, the role of feeders in creating friendly dogs who are easy to handle for sterilisations and vaccinations must also be recognised and respected, and municipalities must ensure sufficient feeding stations in every lane for an effective animal birth control program."

Read Also John Abraham Urges CJI To Review Order On Removing Community Dogs From Delhi

John Abraham's Letter To The Chief Justice Of India

When the Supreme Court passed the order to send all the dogs of Delhi-NCR to shelter homes, John had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, urging him to review the verdict.

In his letter, John had written, "I hope you will agree that these are not 'strays' but community dogs -- respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations."

John is a dog lover and he himself has many pet dogs. Not just John, but many celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Raveena Tandon, and others have welcomed the SC's new verdict.

John Abraham Upcoming Movies

John was recently seen in Tehran, which premiered on Zee5. He has movies like Tariq and Rakesh Maria's biopic lined up. The release date of both movies are not yet announced.