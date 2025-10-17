Manoj Bajpayee Warns Of FAKE Video Linking Him To RJD Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: 'It Is Patched-Up Edit Of An Ad I Did'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has clarified that he has no political connections after a fake video linking him to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) circulated on social media just before the Bihar elections. Taking to his official X account on Thursday (October 16), the actor stated that the video is edited and urged netizens not to engage with fake and misleading content.

Bajpayee stated that the viral video is an edited version of an advertisement he did for an OTT platform.

Bajpayee wrote, "I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN."

He further wrote, "I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage such misleading content." The manipulated video has now been deleted.

I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for @PrimeVideoIN. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge… https://t.co/teeCJLhgvI — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 16, 2025

The actor was born and brought up in Bihar. He moved to Delhi at the age of 17.

This is not the first time celebrities have faced such misuse. Many well-known actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar, have taken legal action to protect their images and prevent unauthorised use.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Inspector Zende, a film which released directly on an OTT platform. His upcoming project is Police Station Mein Bhoot among many others.

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, political activities have gained momentum across the state. Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results are scheduled to be announced on November 14.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, while that for the second phase is October 20.