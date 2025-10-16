Bihar Elections 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav's Wife Chanda Set To Contest From Chhapra Seat On RJD Ticket

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav’s wife, Chanda Yadav, is all set to enter politics. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has reportedly fielded her as its candidate from Chhapra constituency, though an official announcement from the party is yet to be made.

The development comes a day after Khesari Lal Yadav had expressed his wish for his wife to contest the election. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the actor said, “I want my wife to fight the election. I’ve been trying to convince her for the last four days. If she agrees, we’ll file the nomination; otherwise, I will campaign only for Tejashwi Bhaiya.”

Just a day after his statement, reports emerged that RJD has indeed given Chanda Yadav a ticket from Chhapra. She will be facing BJP’s Chhoti Kumari, who has been winning the seat consistently since 2010. It will be interesting to see whether Chanda can end BJP’s long winning streak in the constituency.

This election season, several Bhojpuri artists are stepping into the political arena. Folk singer Maithili Thakur has been given a BJP ticket from Alinagar, while Ritesh Pandey will contest from his home seat on a Jansaraj Party ticket. Bhojpuri stars are also set to play a major role in campaigning, singer Pawan Singh will campaign for the BJP, while Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen supporting the RJD. Singer Samar is also expected to join the election campaign trail in Bihar this year.