 Bihar Elections 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav's Wife Chanda Set To Contest From Chhapra Seat On RJD Ticket
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav's Wife Chanda Set To Contest From Chhapra Seat On RJD Ticket

Bihar Elections 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav's Wife Chanda Set To Contest From Chhapra Seat On RJD Ticket

Khesari Lal Yadav’s wife, Chanda Yadav, will be facing BJP’s Chhoti Kumari, who has been winning the seat consistently since 2010. It will be interesting to see whether Chanda can end BJP’s long winning streak in the constituency.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav’s wife, Chanda Yadav, is all set to enter politics. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has reportedly fielded her as its candidate from Chhapra constituency, though an official announcement from the party is yet to be made.

The development comes a day after Khesari Lal Yadav had expressed his wish for his wife to contest the election. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the actor said, “I want my wife to fight the election. I’ve been trying to convince her for the last four days. If she agrees, we’ll file the nomination; otherwise, I will campaign only for Tejashwi Bhaiya.”

Just a day after his statement, reports emerged that RJD has indeed given Chanda Yadav a ticket from Chhapra. She will be facing BJP’s Chhoti Kumari, who has been winning the seat consistently since 2010. It will be interesting to see whether Chanda can end BJP’s long winning streak in the constituency.

Read Also
'Jahan Chahta Hu, Wahi Pakad Leta Hu...': Amid Pawan Singh Controversy, Khesari Lal Yadav's Video Of...
article-image

This election season, several Bhojpuri artists are stepping into the political arena. Folk singer Maithili Thakur has been given a BJP ticket from Alinagar, while Ritesh Pandey will contest from his home seat on a Jansaraj Party ticket. Bhojpuri stars are also set to play a major role in campaigning, singer Pawan Singh will campaign for the BJP, while Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen supporting the RJD. Singer Samar is also expected to join the election campaign trail in Bihar this year.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded Voters
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded Voters
Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2
Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2
Mumbai Metro 2 & 7 Sees Highest Single-Day Ridership Ever: Over 3.44 Lakh Commuters Travelled On October 15
Mumbai Metro 2 & 7 Sees Highest Single-Day Ridership Ever: Over 3.44 Lakh Commuters Travelled On October 15
UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here
UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded...

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded...

PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65

PIB Fact Check Refutes Claim About Raising Public Sector Retirement Age To 65

Punjab: DIG Ropar Harcharan Singh Bhullar Arrested By CBI In Corruption Case

Punjab: DIG Ropar Harcharan Singh Bhullar Arrested By CBI In Corruption Case

Delhi-NCR Traffic Snarls Worsen Ahead Of Diwali, Commuters Face Long Delays — VISUALS

Delhi-NCR Traffic Snarls Worsen Ahead Of Diwali, Commuters Face Long Delays — VISUALS

Ahmedabad Air India Crash: 91-Year-Old Father Of Late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal Approaches Supreme...

Ahmedabad Air India Crash: 91-Year-Old Father Of Late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal Approaches Supreme...