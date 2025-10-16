Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to raise the concerns of Indian fishermen with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya during her three-day visit to India.

Stalin highlighted the hardships faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen due to repeated incidents of harassment, attacks, and arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"I am writing with reference to the upcoming three-day visit of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to New Delhi, scheduled for 16-18th October, 2025. This visit presents a valuable opportunity to address the persistent challenges faced by Indian fishermen in the traditional fishing waters of the Palk Bay and I urge you to raise these concerns with the visiting Prime Minister," the letter said.

Since 2021, 1,482 fishermen and 198 fishing boats have been apprehended in 106 separate incidents, causing economic loss and distress.

CM Stalin noted that he had raised the issue with the Indian government, seeking their intervention through diplomatic channels. He requested PM Modi to discuss the matter with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister during her visit.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu has consistently sought the intervention of the Government of India to address these issues through diplomatic channels. To this end, I have raised this matter with your office on eleven occasions and made seventy-two representations to the Hon'ble Minister for External Affairs. In light of the fact that these incidents continue to occur unabated, I request that the following critical issues may be discussed with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka during the visit," the letter read.

Stalin demanded the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island, which was ceded to Sri Lanka without the consent of the Tamil Nadu government, thereby restricting fishermen's access to their traditional fishing grounds.

"I request you to kindly use this opportunity to initiate dialogues with the visiting Prime Minister of Sri Lanka for the retrieval of Katchatheevu Island and also for the restoration of the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen in Palk Bay area. This is therefore of utmost importance to resolve the longstanding and distressing issues faced by the fishing community," added the letter.

Stalin said that the fishermen of Tamil Nadu have traditionally fished in the waters surrounding Katchatheevu Island, which was historically part of India. The island was transferred to Sri Lanka by the Union Government without obtaining the consent of the State Government and without following due processes decision that has been consistently opposed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly since 1974.

"As a result, our fishermen now face restricted access to their traditional fishing grounds and frequent harassment on charges of trespassing," he added.

The Tamil Nadu CM also raised concern over the frequent attacks and theft of equipment and catch of Indian fishermen, allegedly perpetrated by Sri Lankan nationals.

"Beyond apprehensions, Indian fishermen frequently report attacks and theft of their fishing equipment and catch, allegedly perpetrated by Sri Lankan nationals. These incidents have instilled fear and insecurity among coastal communities. Enhanced bilateral security coordination and consistent diplomatic engagement are essential to address this issue effectively," read the letter.

He also raised a 2018 amendment to the Sri Lankan Fisheries Act, which led to the nationalisation of seized Indian fishing boats, rendering their retrieval impossible.

"This has caused severe financial hardship and loss of livelihoods for affected fishermen. I request that this issue be raised to ensure that livelihoods are not impaired permanently," Stalin wrote to PM Modi.

Stalin urged the revival of the Joint Working Group on Fisheries to address bilateral issues and concerns of fishermen from both nations.

"The Joint Working Group on Fisheries, established to resolve such bilateral issues, has not convened regularly in recent years. Reviving this mechanism would provide a structured platform to address the concerns of fishermen from both nations," added the letter.

Stalin requested PM Modi to press for the prompt repatriation of 76 fishermen and 242 fishing boats currently in Sri Lankan custody and to initiate diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue.

"Currently, 76 fishermen and 242 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu remain in Sri Lankan custody. I urge you to press for their prompt repatriation and the release of their vessels to alleviate the distress faced by the affected families," added the letter.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya to visit India from October 16 to 18, marking her first official visit to the country since assuming office, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

