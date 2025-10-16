 Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

JP Nadda, as part of the BJP’s ‘Know BJP’ initiative, met former UK PM Rishi Sunak in Delhi to discuss India-UK ties, the Free Trade Agreement, and BJP’s people-centric governance. He also met Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, highlighting healthcare cooperation and strengthening party-to-party relations.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative | X @JPNadda

New Delhi: As part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, Party National President and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, met with the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, in New Delhi on Thursday, a press release by the BJP said.

Welcoming Sunak to India, Nadda said his tenure as Prime Minister infused new warmth and momentum into India-UK relations. He appreciated Sunak's leadership in advancing negotiations for the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

According to the press release, JP Nadda shared insights into the BJP's organisational strength and its people-centric approach to governance and political engagement. He highlighted the 'Know BJP' initiative as a platform to enhance international understanding, encourage exchange of ideas, and strengthen ties with political parties and leaders around the world.

He emphasised how, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, technology is enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroots level in India through innovations in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

He also extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to Rishi Sunak and his family.

Nadda was accompanied by Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, the press release stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Health Minister met the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, in the national capital as part of the party's 'Know BJP' initiative and held detailed discussions on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Taking to the social media platform X, Nadda shared highlights of the meeting, stating that both leaders shared insights on the BJP's core ideology, organisational framework, and key people-focused programmes.

"Met President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia in New Delhi today under the 'Know BJP' initiative. I briefed him on our party's ideology, organisational structure, and various people-centric initiatives that have shaped India's governance model. We exchanged valuable insights to strengthen party-to-party relations. We also had a detailed discussion on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations," the post read.

The interaction comes during President Khurelsukh's ongoing state visit to India, which marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia.

