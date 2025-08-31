 'Jahan Chahta Hu, Wahi Pakad Leta Hu...': Amid Pawan Singh Controversy, Khesari Lal Yadav's Video Of Flirting With Female Fan Goes Viral - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Jahan Chahta Hu, Wahi Pakad Leta Hu...': Amid Pawan Singh Controversy, Khesari Lal Yadav's Video Of Flirting With Female Fan Goes Viral - Watch

'Jahan Chahta Hu, Wahi Pakad Leta Hu...': Amid Pawan Singh Controversy, Khesari Lal Yadav's Video Of Flirting With Female Fan Goes Viral - Watch

Amid the Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav controversy, another Bhojpuri actor, Khesari Lal Yadav's video of flirting with a female fan at an event has gone viral on social media. In the video, Yadav says, "Zindagi mile toh Khesari Lal Yadav jaisi. Jahan chahta hu, wahi pakad leta hu."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
X (Twitter)

Pawan Singh made it to the headlines for allegedly touching his co-star Anjal Raghav inappropriately at an event in Lucknow. It became a controversy, and now, a video of another Bhojpuri actor, Khesari Lal Yadav has gone viral on social media in which he is seen flirting with a female fan at an event.

In the video, Yadav says, "Yeh badi hai ke choti hai? Yeh choti hai, but iska kuch bhi chota nahi hai. Height dekho, baal dekho, bichari ka chehra bhi bada hai." He then tells her to hug him, and says, "Aao. Aahaa!" The actor further says, "Zindagi mile toh Khesari Lal Yadav jaisi. Jahan chahta hu, wahi pakad leta hu." Check out the video below...

The Bhojpuri actor is getting slammed by netizens for his behaviour and they are calling him cheap.

Read Also
'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar...
article-image

Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Controversy

FPJ Shorts
China Deploys Humanoid AI Robot Xiao He At SCO Summit 2025, Helps Media With Translation, Information & Event Support
China Deploys Humanoid AI Robot Xiao He At SCO Summit 2025, Helps Media With Translation, Information & Event Support
Tata Capital To Launch USD 2 billion IPO From September 22, Likely Largest In India’s Financial Sector
Tata Capital To Launch USD 2 billion IPO From September 22, Likely Largest In India’s Financial Sector
US Court Rules Most Trump Tariffs Illegal, What This Means For Indian Markets & Global Trade | Explained
US Court Rules Most Trump Tariffs Illegal, What This Means For Indian Markets & Global Trade | Explained
'Unnecessarily Dragged Into Litigation': Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Govt To Take Over Sanskrit College Staff
'Unnecessarily Dragged Into Litigation': Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Govt To Take Over Sanskrit College Staff

Recently, a video of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh went viral on social media in which he was allegedly seen touching his co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately at an event in Lucknow. After the video went viral, Anjali spoke about it on social media, and announced that she has decided to quit the Bhojpuri industry.

Later, Singh apologised to her on Instagram. He wrote, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga. Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi vyawahaar se takleef hui ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (sic)."

Read Also
'Kisi Bhi Ladki Ko Bina Permission…' Anjali Raghav SLAMS Pawan Singh For Inappropriately Touching...
article-image

Reacting to Singh's apology, Anjali wrote, "Pawan singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai.wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai...maine unhe manf kar dia hai...mai is bat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti Jai Shree Ram (sic)."

Khesari Lal Yadav has not yet shared any statement about his viral video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jahan Chahta Hu, Wahi Pakad Leta Hu...': Amid Pawan Singh Controversy, Khesari Lal Yadav's Video Of...

'Jahan Chahta Hu, Wahi Pakad Leta Hu...': Amid Pawan Singh Controversy, Khesari Lal Yadav's Video Of...

Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Rajkummar Rao Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT

Rajkummar Rao Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT

Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 Due To Cancer

Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 Due To Cancer

'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar...

'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar...