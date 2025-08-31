'Jahan Chahta Hu, Wahi Pakad Leta Hu...': Amid Pawan Singh Controversy, Khesari Lal Yadav's Video Of Flirting With Female Fan Goes Viral - Watch

X (Twitter)

Pawan Singh made it to the headlines for allegedly touching his co-star Anjal Raghav inappropriately at an event in Lucknow. It became a controversy, and now, a video of another Bhojpuri actor, Khesari Lal Yadav has gone viral on social media in which he is seen flirting with a female fan at an event.

In the video, Yadav says, "Yeh badi hai ke choti hai? Yeh choti hai, but iska kuch bhi chota nahi hai. Height dekho, baal dekho, bichari ka chehra bhi bada hai." He then tells her to hug him, and says, "Aao. Aahaa!" The actor further says, "Zindagi mile toh Khesari Lal Yadav jaisi. Jahan chahta hu, wahi pakad leta hu." Check out the video below...

What Khesari Lal Yadav did with this girl is more shameless or similar to what Pawan Singh did. These so called Bhojouri superstars are so cheap. #PawanSingh #khesarilalyadav pic.twitter.com/C1ugsrN5mJ — Avinash Choubey (@avinashchoubey) August 31, 2025

The Bhojpuri actor is getting slammed by netizens for his behaviour and they are calling him cheap.

Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Controversy

Recently, a video of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh went viral on social media in which he was allegedly seen touching his co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately at an event in Lucknow. After the video went viral, Anjali spoke about it on social media, and announced that she has decided to quit the Bhojpuri industry.

Later, Singh apologised to her on Instagram. He wrote, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga. Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi vyawahaar se takleef hui ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (sic)."

Reacting to Singh's apology, Anjali wrote, "Pawan singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai.wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai...maine unhe manf kar dia hai...mai is bat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti Jai Shree Ram (sic)."

Khesari Lal Yadav has not yet shared any statement about his viral video.