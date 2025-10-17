'Million Dollar Picture': MrBeast Shares Photo With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan From Riyadh Event; Netizens React

Social media went into a frenzy after YouTube sensation MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) shared a photo on his Instagram story with Bollywood's legendary trio - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. The now-viral picture was taken during their recent meeting at an event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 16.

Along with the photo, MrBeast wrote, "Hey India, should we all do something together?" This sparked excitement among Indian fans who are already speculating about a possible collaboration between the global YouTube star and Bollywood's three Khans.

In the picture, Shah Rukh and Salman are seen dressed sharply in suits, while Aamir opted for a more Indo-western look in a black kurta and white pants. MrBeast, meanwhile, sported an all-black ensemble.

Fans across social media are now buzzing with theories about what MrBeast's cryptic message could mean. Could a crossover between the world's biggest YouTuber and Bollywood's most powerful trio be on the horizon?

Reacting to their photo on X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote, "After Ambani, only Mr. Beast has brought all three Khans together in one frame."

Another wondered, "Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amir khan with Mr. Beast. 🔥💥Mr. Beast next collab or what??"

Meanwhile, the three Khans of Bollywood have ruled the Hindi film industry for over three decades. While they share immense stardom, their relationship has seen highs and lows over the years. Once known for their professional rivalries, the trio now share mutual respect and camaraderie. Shah Rukh and Salman, after years of rumoured tension, have rekindled a strong friendship. Aamir maintains cordial relations with both. They often support each other publicly.

They were last seen together at the screening of Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. The trio also starred in SRK's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, however, they did not have any scenes together.

Joy Forum 2025

The Khans reunited at Joy Forum 2025, held under the patronage of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

The Joy Forum 2025 brought together several international celebrities and industry leaders, including Dana White, Shaquille O’Neal, Terry Crews, Gary Vaynerchuk, Lee Jung-Jae, and Ryan Seacrest. Major entertainment companies like Netflix, WWE, DAZN, UFC, Sky Sports, and MBC Studios also participated in the high-profile event.