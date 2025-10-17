Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Gets 'A' Certificate; CBFC Asks Makers To Remove Ramayana References: Report

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Poster

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is all set to release on October 21, 2025. While mostly Diwali releases attract the family audience, the Milap Zaveri directorial has received an 'A' certificate. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, CBFC has asked for a few modifications in the film.

A scene with a runtime of 2 minutes 12 seconds was asked to be modified. A visual of Mantralaya, which was just for 1 second, was asked to be removed.

The 'sleep with her' from a dialogue was asked to be removed. The word 'Raavan' was used at two places, and that has been replaced with the word 'villain'. The Examining Committee of CBFC asked the makers to remove all the dialogues that had references of Ramayana. The word 'maal' was replaced with 'ladki'.

The runtime of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is 2 hours 20 minutes.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Vs Thamma

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat won't be getting a solo release. The movie is going to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma.

While one is a horror-comedy, another is an intense love story. But Thamma is expected to get a U/A certificate, so the family audience will prefer to watch Ayushmann and Rashmika's films. However, the audience who love to watch romantic movies will prefer to watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

After the super success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, the expectations from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are quite high as it features Harshvardhan in a romantic movie again. Also, the songs of the film have created a good pre-release buzz. So, it will be interesting to see what response.