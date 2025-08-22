Watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Film Promises Love, Pain & Passion

The teaser of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, has finally been released, offering audiences a glimpse into a tale filled with love, heartbreak, and emotional intensity.

Unveiled on Friday (August 22), the teaser sets the stage for a story that oscillates between passion and pain. It opens with the two leads crossing paths, a moment heavy with nostalgia and unresolved emotions.

From there, viewers are transported into their past - one filled with romance, promises, and dreams of marriage. The teaser, however, quickly shifts gears, moving into the darker space of heartbreak and separation, leaving fans curious to know whether love will ultimately triumph over pain.

Harshvardhan Rane, who makes his much-awaited return to the big screen with this project, took to Instagram to share the teaser. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now, Link in Bio. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas this #Diwali - 21st Oct."

The response from fans was immediate and overwhelming. The comment section was filled with excitement and anticipation. One user wrote, "Goosebumps all over! This is going to be MASSIVE! Need no words, just full of emotions."

Another fan added, "Sir, Deewaniyat ki saari hadh aapne sach mein padh kar di.' A third user comment read, "Diwali will not just be about lights, it will be about burning hearts full of love."

The film has been building anticipation for months. Back in June, Harshvardhan confirmed the shoot had wrapped by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the wrap-up celebrations.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film was initially slated for an October 2, 2025 release but was later pushed to October 21, 2025. Interestingly, the project was first announced on Valentine’s Day under the simple title Deewaniyat, before being rebranded as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Backed by Anshul Garg under the banner of Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma, the film is set to be a passionate love saga releasing this Diwali, promising audiences a rollercoaster of emotions.