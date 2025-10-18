Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 18: Parvati & Om Come To Meet Tulsi & Mihir, But There's A Twist

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 18: Today's episode starts with Angad leaving the house, and Tulsi stops him to give him his wallet. Later, Tulsi asks him why he is making marriage decisions so quickly. Earlier, he said he didn't want to get married to Mitali, and later he agreed to get married. So, Angad says that as Mitali apologised to Vrinda, so that's why he wants to give her a chance.

After Angad leaves, Pari is also leaving the house, so Tulsi asks her where she is going. She talks rudely to Tulsi again, but finally says that she is going to meet her friends. However, Pari goes to meet Ranvijay, and he asks her to give him Rs. 60-70 lakh so he can invest in stocks.

But, Pari tells him that Mihir is going to give her an ancestral house which is worth crores. So, after Mihir gives her that house, she will sell it, and they will settle abroad.

At home, Pari is talking to Noina that after Mihir gives her the house, she will sell it and settle Ranvijay. Tulsi overhears Noina and Pari's conversation and gets worried about Pari's intentions.

While Tulsi is cooking in the kitchen, she burns her hand. Hrithik helps her and then asks her why she is looking so worried. So, Tulsi tells Hrithik that she is tense about Pari and Ranvijay.

Later, Hemant comes and tells Mihir that he cannot give the ancestral home to Pari, as Baa had already given it to Karan's son Parth. So, Mihir calls Karan and Parth to India and tells them that he has decided to give the house to Pari. But Parth reveals that he has already sold the house to Mr. & Mrs. Agarwal.

Hemant contacts the lawyer of the Agarwals. Their lawyer comes and meets the Viranis and reveals that the Agarwals have shifted to Rajasthan, but they are currently in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Tulsi goes out in the aangan and lights the diya near the tulsi plant, and at that time, Parvati enters. Tulsi is surprised to see Parvati, but they are both very happy to meet each other. They remember their good old days and say that they have known each other for the past 25 years. Later, even Om comes, and together they go inside the house. Mihir is also surprised to see Om and Parvati.

Om and Parvati reveal that they are the Agarwals, who had bought the ancestral home of the Viranis. They also reveal that they will have to leave as the next day is their wedding anniversary. But Mihir and everyone else force Om and Parvati to celebrate the anniversary in Mumbai with them, and they finally agree.

Shobha says that she will go and prepare the guest room for their comfortable stay. Pari gets upset about it, as now Mihir, who was staying in guest room, will once again start staying with Tulsi in their room. She remembers how Shobha had challenged her that she would get her parents back together.

In the preview, we get to see that in tomorrow's episode, while cutting their anniversary cake, Om and Parvati tell Mihir that they don't want to sell the home. So now, let's see what will happen in tomorrow's episode.

