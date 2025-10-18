 'With A Heart Full Of Devotion And Gratitude': Rishab Shetty Seeks Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath Temple After Success Of Kantara Chapter 1
'With A Heart Full Of Devotion And Gratitude': Rishab Shetty Seeks Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath Temple After Success Of Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has become a blockbuster at the box office. The actor on Saturday visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to seek blessings. He took to X (Twitter) to inform his fans about it. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
X (Twitter): Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has become a blockbuster at the box office. The actor on Saturday visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to seek blessings. He took to X (Twitter) to inform his fans about it. Shetty tweeted, "With a heart full of devotion and gratitude, I sought the divine blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, offering prayers for the love and support that has guided the journey of #KantaraChapter1 (sic)."

He further wrote, "This Deepavali, celebrate the light of faith, culture, and cinema with #BlockbusterKantara, running successfully in theatres near you (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 has been performing very well at the box office. On its day 16, the film collected Rs. 8.50 crore (all lanaguges), taking the total to Rs. 493.75. Well, with today's collection (Saturday), it is expected to cross the Rs. 500 crore mark at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection

Originally, Kantara Chapter 1 is a Kannada film, but it has been dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The film has collected the best in Hindi. In 16 days, the Hindi dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 has minted Rs. 166.65 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget

Reportedly, Kantara Chapter 1 was made on a budget of Rs. 125 crore. So, it is already blockbuster at the box office.

At the end of Kantara Chapter 1, Chapter 2 has also been announced. So, we can expect Kantara's third part as well. However, it has not yet been announced when it will be made.

Rishab Shetty's Upcoming Movies

Rishab Shetty will next be seen in Jai Hanuman, which is a sequel to Telugu film Hanuman. The movie will be directed by Prasanth Varma.

