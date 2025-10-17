'What Others Do...': Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba REACTS To User Claiming Kareena Kapoor Khan Only Acknowledges Soha Ali Khan & Not Her

Photo Via Instagram

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, shared a heartfelt wish for her brother and sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on their 13th wedding anniversary. However, a user on Instagram commented that Kareena doesn’t acknowledge Saba and only gives attention to Soha Ali Khan, yet Saba continues to post for her. This caught Saba’s attention, and she gave a befitting reply to the netizen.

Saba To User Claiming Kareena Only Acknowledges Soha & Not Her

The Instagram user commented, "Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Bhabhi jan lift nhi deti zyada apko na kbhi like krti h post, wo sb soha ko deti h, aur aap unki tarifo mai kaside padti rehti h."

(Your sister-in-law never gives you much attention, right? She never likes your posts—she does all that for Soha. Yet you keep praising her endlessly.)

To which, Saba replied, "Doosro ko khush karna mujhe khushi hoti hai (I feel happy making others happy). What you do matters. What others do is their choice."

Saba's Post For Kareena-Saif On Their Anniversary

Saba shared unseen photos of Kareena and Saif on her social media handle and wrote, "Anniversary special. To Bhai n Bhabijaan, From the pics I captured THEN, while you both were dating ...To the ones taken NOW, Time seems to have stood still. You both still have that special chemistry n vibe, While one drives you crazy ;) ie bhai. The other is patient n ....verrrry patient , at timez!!! ie. Bebo (Lol.) Together...you're awesome. Mahsha'Allah. To teaching me selfies, to posing together...bebo I admire your no nonsense straight forward attitude. You've kept it real. Welcome to the family....again.

"Bhai. You'll always be my darling brother. Here's wishing you both, a VERY Happy Anniversary. Keep looking at each other ,with that love shining through in that wedding photo that sealed the moment...perfectly. Love n Duas. Always."

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony.