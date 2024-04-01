'I Do The Same': Saba Pataudi Defends Sara Ali Khan After She Lashes Out At Paps For Capturing Her Good Deed

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan made headlines after she was seen lashing out at paps on Saturday after they spotted her distributing food boxes to the needy on the streets of Mumbai. Soon after Sara's visuals surfaced, netizens slammed her for scolding the paps. Now, Sara's aunty, Saba Pataudi, has come out in defense of the actress and explained why she lashed out at them.

For the unawares, Sara lost her cool and was getting visibly upset after paps followed her and shot videos when she was distributing food to the needy. "Please mat kijiye, main aap logo se vinti kar kar ke thak chuki hoon. Band kijiye!" she was heard telling the paps in one of the now-viral videos.

As netizens questioned how paps reached the exact location if they were not informed by Sara's PR team, Saba took to the comments section of a post and wrote, "I do the same every Saturday. Without calling paps 😉 Don't film it. Takes away from the cause. She's trying to say the same."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently seen in the film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, which released on an OTT platform. In the movie, she essays the role of Usha Mehta, a woman who started an underground radio channel during the Indian freedom struggle, to spread the message of unity amongst the people.

She also featured in Murder Mubarak, co-starring Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and others.

The actress will be next seen in Metro...In Dino, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu.