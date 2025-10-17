 Rise And Fall Winner Leaked Ahead Of Finale: Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel & Aarush Bhola Are Finalists - Know Who Will Win
Rise And Fall, which began with 15 celebrity contestants, has now narrowed down to its top three finalists - Arjun Bijlani, Aarush Bhola, and Arbaz Patel. The winner of the debut season is expected to take home a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, it brought together actors, dancers and influencers as contestants, making it one of the most talked-about reality shows

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
article-image

Before the much-awaited grand finale of Rise And Fall, the internet is abuzz with speculation as the winner of the reality show has allegedly been leaked online.

The show, which began with 15 celebrity contestants, has now narrowed down to its top three finalists - Arjun Bijlani, Aarush Bhola, and Arbaz Patel. The winner of the debut season is expected to take home a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh.

Popular actor and TV host Arjun Bijlani has reportedly clinched the Rise And Fall Season 1 winner's title. The leak further claimed that Aarush Bhola, who is a social media influencer, has secured the first runner-up position, while model and reality TV star Arbaz Patel has finished as the second runner-up.

When and where to watch finale

The Rise And Fall grand finale is set to air on Sony TV on Friday (October 17) at 10:30 pm IST, with an early digital premiere scheduled for 12 pm on the same day on MX Player and Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect?

As teased in the promos, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh will make a grand comeback on stage, joined by dynamic performances from Dhanashree Verma and Akriti Negi. The finale promises an explosive mix of emotions, entertainment, and drama as fans eagerly await the crowning moment.

Hosted by businessman and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, Rise And Fall brought together an eclectic mix of contestants - actors, dancers, influencers, and entertainment journalists - making it one of the most talked-about reality shows. It made headlines due to explosive statements from the contestants as well as the controversies.

The makers or team of Rise And Fall have not reacted to reports of the winner's name yet. However, it has created a buzz ahead of the finale and set social media on fire.

