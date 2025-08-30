'Kisi Bhi Ladki Ko Bina Permission…' Anjali Raghav SLAMS Pawan Singh For Inappropriately Touching Her Waist, Quits Bhojpuri Industry—WATCH

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Anjali Raghav, known for her work in Haryanvi music videos, has reacted to a viral video showing Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh inappropriately touching her waist during a public event in Lucknow to promote their recently released song, Saiya Seva Kare. She condemned his actions and announced that she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry. Anjali shared that since the video went viral, she has been worried and continuously receiving messages from people asking her to speak out, questioning why she did not take action on stage or slap him, and why she was seen smiling instead.

Anjali Raghav Slams Pawan Singh For Touching Her Waist

On Saturday, Anjali shared videos, slamming Pawan for touching her without consent on stage. She said in Hindi, "Main do din se bohot pareshaan hoon. Continue mujhe DMs aa rahe hain ki, jo Lucknow wala incident hua, usme maine kuch kyu nahi bola, action kyu nahi liya, thappad kyu nahi maara. Aur kuch log mujhe hi galat samajh rahe hain; kuch memes par likh rahe hain, ‘Yeh toh hass rahi thi, maza le rahi thi.’ Kya public mein mujhe touch karke jaane se mujhe khushi hogi? Maza aayega?"

Anjali Raghav Breaks Down What Happened On Stage

Further, she explained that while she was speaking to the public on stage in Lucknow, Pawan pointed at her waist and remarked that something was stuck there. She realised that her saree was new and the tag at the bottom might be visible, and thought the blouse tag could also be hanging. She laughed it off, thinking that if a tag was showing, it could be addressed later while she continued speaking to the audience. That’s why she smiled and carried on with her talk.

Anjali added, "Unhone wapas kaha ki kuch laga hai, toh mujhe laga shayad kuch laga hai isiliye yeh bol rahe. Jab baad mein maine apne team member se pucha ki kuch laga hai, unhone kaha ki kuch bhi nahi laga tha. Tab mujhe bohot zyada bura laga, gussa aaya aur rona bhi aaya. Lekin mujhe samajh nahi aaya ki main kya karun?"

इस व्यक्ति का नाम पवन सिंह है जिसको देश के लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद में जाना है।लेकिन इस कृत्य से???



ये लड़की कितनी असहज महसूस कर रही है फिर भी मंच पर एक झापड़ नहीं मार रही पता है क्यों??क्योंकि काम नहीं मिलेगा और वहीं से ऐसे समाज के बलात्कारियों का मन बढ़ता है।भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री… pic.twitter.com/TfoYoJwJDR — Shivam Pandey 🇮🇳❤️ (@ShivamPandey__7) August 28, 2025

Anjali Raghav Condems Pawan Singh's Actions

She thought she would address the matter backstage, but Pawan left the event after making reels. The next day, when she got home, she realised the issue had become much bigger. Later, Anjali shared that she was informed that Pawan Singh's PR team is very strong and advised her not to post or write anything, as they could twist things against her, escalating the matter, which is why she chose to avoid the situation, expecting it to die down in a day or two, but instead, it kept growing.

Anjali added, "Main bilkul bhi support nahi karti kisi bhi ladki ko bina uske permission ke touch karna. Pehli baat hi bohot galat hai. Aur iss tareeke se touch karna hadd se zyada galat hai. Agar yahi same cheez Haryana mein hui hoti, toh mujhe jawab dene ki zarurat nahi padti; waha ki public apne aap jawab de deti. Lekin main unke jagah, Lucknow mein thi."

Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry

"Main Bhojpuri industry mein ab kaam nahi karungi. Artist hoon, toh nayi cheezin try karne ka mann karta hai, lekin main apni pariwaar aur Haryana mein khush hoon," she concluded.