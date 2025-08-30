Pawan Singh's Second Wife Mentions 'Self-Harm' In Emotional Post, Accuses Actor Of 'Avoiding' Her Amid Anjali Raghav Controversy

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has once again landed in controversy, this time due to a shocking social media post by his second wife, Jyoti Singh. Taking to Instagram on Friday (August 29), Jyoti shared a picture with Singh and penned a long emotional note in Hindi, alleging neglect and expressing despair over their strained relationship.

This post from Jyoti comes at a time when Singh is facing backlash online for allegedly touching his co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately during an event in Lucknow.

In her post, Jyoti claimed that for several months she has been trying to reach out to Singh regarding personal and political matters but has received no response to her calls and messages. She wrote that even when she travelled to Lucknow and Dehri during Chhath to meet him, Singh refused to meet her. She further alleged that her father also tried to intervene two months ago, but nothing positive came out of it.

The most alarming part of Jyoti's note was her mention of suicidal thoughts. She wrote that Singh had left her in a situation where she could think of "nothing but self-immolation." However, she refrained from taking such a step, fearing the questions that would arise against her and her parents.

Jyoti also accused Singh of playing with her parents' dignity and giving her false assurances during his Lok Sabha election campaign. While Singh, she claimed, has forgiven many of his rivals despite their "big mistakes," he has allegedly ignored her repeated appeals.

"I make one humble request to you: if you do not consider me worthy of you or do not consider me your wife, then at least, for the sake of humanity, stand by me, that alone would mean a great deal to me. Until now, you have forgiven many of your opponents despite their big mistakes. I am your family yet it pains me deeply when you embrace such people who once spoke ill of you, but when I try to share my problems, there is no one to listen, not even my own family," Jyoti wrote.

She pleaded, "I am requesting you for the last time. I have been struggling for seven years, and now I have begun to hate my own life. Please, just talk to me once. Reply to my calls and messages. Try, at least once, to understand my pain."

As of now, Singh has not responded publicly to Jyoti's allegations or her statement.