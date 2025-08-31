 'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar Diya'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar Diya'

'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar Diya'

Pawan Singh took to his Instagram story to apologize to Anjali Raghav for his behaviour. The Bhojpuri star wrote, "Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi vyawahaar se takleef hui ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon." Anjali reacted to the apology and wrote, "Maine unhe maaf kar diya."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Pawan Kalyan / Anjali Raghav

A video of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh went viral on social media in which he was allegedly seen touching his co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately at an event in Lucknow. After the video went viral, Anjali spoke about it on social media, and announced that she has decided to quit the Bhojpuri industry. Now, Singh has apologised to Anjali on Instagram.

The actor on his Instagram story wrote, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga. Mera aapke prati koi bhi galat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi vyawahaar se takleef hui ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (Anjali ji, I could not see you live due to busy schedule. When I came to know about it, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are artists. Despite this, if you have been hurt by any of my behavior, I am sorry for that)."

Read Also
Pawan Singh Shares Cryptic Note On 'Suffering' Amid Backlash For Touching Co-Star Inappropriately &...
article-image

Anjali Raghav Reacts To Pawan Singh's Apology

Anjali took to her Instagram story to react to Singh's apology. She wrote, "Pawan singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai.wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai...maine unhe manf kar dia hai...mai is bat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti Jai Shree Ram (Pawan Singh ji has accepted his mistake. He is elder to me and a senior artist... I have forgiven him... I do not want to take this matter further. Jai Shree Ram)."

FPJ Shorts
Jammu & Kashmir: Four Killed, One Missing As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Ramban; Army, Police Lead Rescue
Jammu & Kashmir: Four Killed, One Missing As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Ramban; Army, Police Lead Rescue
'No Andolan Only Vacation': Maratha Reservation Protestors Spotted At Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery, Netizens React | VIDEO
'No Andolan Only Vacation': Maratha Reservation Protestors Spotted At Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery, Netizens React | VIDEO
KSET 2025: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Here's How To Fill Form
KSET 2025: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Here's How To Fill Form
Festive Season Begins, How Many Holidays Are Left In The Stock Market This Year? Check The Full List Here
Festive Season Begins, How Many Holidays Are Left In The Stock Market This Year? Check The Full List Here

PM

Read Also
Pawan Singh's Second Wife Mentions 'Self-Harm' In Emotional Post, Accuses Actor Of 'Avoiding' Her...
article-image

Anjali Raghav On Pawan Singh Touching Her At The Event

Anjali had shared videos talking about the incident. She has revealed that at the event, when Singh first touched her, she felt that maybe there was a tag on her blouse which she or her team forgot to remove. But later, he touched her again, and she just laughed and let it go.

However, when she asked her team if there was something, they told her there was nothing. She further said, "Tab mujhe bohot zyada bura laga, gussa aaya aur rona bhi aaya. Lekin mujhe samajh nahi aaya ki main kya karun? Kyunki vahan sara unka fan base tha, unko bhagwan bol rahe the aur khud ko bhakt bol bolke unke pairon main gir rahe the log. Toh mujhe samajh nahi aaraha tha ke agar main unko kuch bolti toh kya woh mujhe support karte?"

Anjali later said, "Isse mujhe sabak mila hai ke ab main Bhojpuri industry mein ab nahi kaam karunga."

Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav have featured together in a music video titled Saiyan Seva Kare.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar...

'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar...

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: After A Decent Start, Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor...

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: After A Decent Start, Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor...

'Hindu Mussalman Ka Masla Hi Nahin Tha, Dosti Thi, Sab Insaan The': Salim Khan On faith, Family, And...

'Hindu Mussalman Ka Masla Hi Nahin Tha, Dosti Thi, Sab Insaan The': Salim Khan On faith, Family, And...

Cooking Up A Storm With Avika Gor: How The Balika Vadhu Star Maintains Health, Loves Global...

Cooking Up A Storm With Avika Gor: How The Balika Vadhu Star Maintains Health, Loves Global...

Why Does Film Restoration Matter? Reviving Guru Dutt’s Classics To Preserve India’s Cinema...

Why Does Film Restoration Matter? Reviving Guru Dutt’s Classics To Preserve India’s Cinema...