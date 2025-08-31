'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar Diya'

Pawan Kalyan / Anjali Raghav

A video of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh went viral on social media in which he was allegedly seen touching his co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately at an event in Lucknow. After the video went viral, Anjali spoke about it on social media, and announced that she has decided to quit the Bhojpuri industry. Now, Singh has apologised to Anjali on Instagram.

The actor on his Instagram story wrote, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga. Mera aapke prati koi bhi galat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi vyawahaar se takleef hui ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (Anjali ji, I could not see you live due to busy schedule. When I came to know about it, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are artists. Despite this, if you have been hurt by any of my behavior, I am sorry for that)."

Anjali Raghav Reacts To Pawan Singh's Apology

Anjali took to her Instagram story to react to Singh's apology. She wrote, "Pawan singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai.wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai...maine unhe manf kar dia hai...mai is bat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti Jai Shree Ram (Pawan Singh ji has accepted his mistake. He is elder to me and a senior artist... I have forgiven him... I do not want to take this matter further. Jai Shree Ram)."

Anjali Raghav On Pawan Singh Touching Her At The Event

Anjali had shared videos talking about the incident. She has revealed that at the event, when Singh first touched her, she felt that maybe there was a tag on her blouse which she or her team forgot to remove. But later, he touched her again, and she just laughed and let it go.

However, when she asked her team if there was something, they told her there was nothing. She further said, "Tab mujhe bohot zyada bura laga, gussa aaya aur rona bhi aaya. Lekin mujhe samajh nahi aaya ki main kya karun? Kyunki vahan sara unka fan base tha, unko bhagwan bol rahe the aur khud ko bhakt bol bolke unke pairon main gir rahe the log. Toh mujhe samajh nahi aaraha tha ke agar main unko kuch bolti toh kya woh mujhe support karte?"

Anjali later said, "Isse mujhe sabak mila hai ke ab main Bhojpuri industry mein ab nahi kaam karunga."

Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav have featured together in a music video titled Saiyan Seva Kare.