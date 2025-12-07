LIVE Voting In Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale? Fans React 'System Hang Kar Denge' Amid Gaurav Khanna VS Farrhana Bhatt Showdown

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale | hotstar

Amaal Mallik has been officially eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house during the live Grand Finale episode. Reports suggest that Tanya Mittal and Pranit More are likely to be eliminated next, which would leave Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt as the top two finalists competing for the season's trophy.

As per BBTak's recent report, there will be "LIVE voting between Top 2" contestants in the finale. And, as per the reports, the Top 2 contestants are- Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt. This made the fans urge others to vote for their favourite contestant to win.

🚨 BREAKING! There will be LIVE VOTING between Top-2 of Bigg Boss 19 - Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt on JioHotstar. Be READY!!!!! — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 7, 2025

A user tweeted, "LIVE VOTING in Bigg Boss is the biggest Scam ever (sic)." Another wrote, "Koi BAAT nhi Faad kar Rakh Denge. System hang kar Denge (sic)."

LIVE VOTING in Bigg Boss is the biggest Scam ever.😂 — 🙉🙈🙊 (@Timbaktooooo) December 7, 2025

Koi BAAT nhi Faad kar Rakh Denge



System hang kar Denge — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) December 7, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Eliminated Contestants

Amaal Mallik (No. 5)

Tanya Mittal (No. 4)

Pranit More (reports suggest) (No. 3)

Bigg Boss 19 Top 2 (As Per Reports)

Gaurav Khanna & Farrhana Bhatt

Will Gaurav Khanna Win Bigg Boss 19?

Fans are strongly supporting Farrhana, though many believe Gaurav stands a higher chance of winning the show. Speculation intensified when a fan shared a Wikipedia screenshot claiming Gaurav as the winner and Farrhana as the runner-up. However, it remains unclear whether the Bigg Boss 19 wiki page shown online is genuine or edited. Viewers will have to wait for the official winner announcement.

The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale turned into a star-studded spectacle, featuring celebrity guests like Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra, Pawan Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday, who added glamour and excitement to the night. Amid the celebrations, the show paused for an emotional moment as a heartfelt throwback clip of the late Dharmendra was played. The heartfelt tribute left host Salman Khan visibly moved, with the actor turning teary-eyed as he remembered the legendary star.